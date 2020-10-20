COVID-19: Increase in cases for Tipperary as more than 1,200 diagnosed nationally in last day

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-
Photo from Pixabay

13 additional covid deaths have been confirmed and 1269 additional cases.

221 of the cases are in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Tipperary has recorded 10 new cases.

312 patients are in hospital of which 34 are in ICU.

Here is this evening’s full statement:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 20 October

From Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 19 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

  • 657 are men / 609 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • the median age is 34 years old
  • 221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases (to midnight 19/10/20) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 19/10/20) New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 19/10/20)
NATIONAL 1,269 279.3 13,299
Cavan 80 909.7 693
Meath 221 590.6 1,152
Monaghan 38 402.4 247
Sligo 27 355.5 233
Westmeath 24 336.8 299
Donegal 21 328.5 523
Cork 116 322.0 1,748
Clare 26 321.5 382
Galway 74 313.9 810
Wexford 51 296.5 444
Longford 14 278.9 114
Limerick 74 278.6 543
Kildare 61 276.8 616
Leitrim <5 252.8 81
Kerry 28 247.8 366
Dublin 203 239.1 3,222
Roscommon <5 229.3 148
Louth 69 221.1 285
Offaly 18 215.5 168
Laois 14 199.5 169
Carlow 16 195.0 111
Mayo 28 183.9 240
Kilkenny 15 167.3 166
Waterford 22 154.9 180
Wicklow 12 123.6 176
Tipperary 10 114.7 183

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 50,987
Total number hospitalised 4,021
Total number admitted to ICU 517
Total number of deaths 1,610
Total number of healthcare workers 9,973
Number clusters notified 5,617
Cases associated with clusters 25,647
Median age 40

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases Change since the day before
Female 27,240 +516
Male 23,700 +510
Unknown 47 -1
Total 50,987 +1,025

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases Change since the day before
0 – 4 962 +38
5 – 14 2,294 +113
15 – 24 8,349 +269
25 – 34 8,910 +159
35 – 44 8,212 +140
45 – 54 7,959 +129
55 – 64 5,669 +105
65 – 74 3,020 +41
75 – 84 2,890 +21
85+ 2,694 +9
Unknown 28 +1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 27.7
Close contact with confirmed case 63.2
Travel abroad 1.8
Unknown 7.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Change since the day before
0 – 4 41 No change
5 – 14 34 +1
15 – 24 121 +1
25 – 34 257 +2
35 – 44 324 No change
45 – 54 525 +4
55 – 64 599 +3
65 – 74 711 +5
75 – 84 865 +4
85+ 542 +4
Unknown 2 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases Change since the day before
Carlow 396 +11
Cavan 1,634 +31
Clare 1,063 +33
Cork 4,076 +231
Donegal 1,688 +39
Dublin 21,066 +234
Galway 1,602 +60
Kerry 800 +47
Kildare 3,249 +42
Kilkenny 637 +9
Laois 665 +21
Leitrim 199 +5
Limerick 1,564 +46
Longford 487 +12
Louth 1,317 +5
Mayo 888 +27
Meath 2,101 +30
Monaghan 954 +13
Offaly 924 +13
Roscommon 644 +10
Sligo 424 +27
Tipperary 1,016 +17
Waterford 519 +14
Westmeath 1,090 +31
Wexford 839 +11
Wicklow 1,145 +6

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.