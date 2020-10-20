COVID-19: Increase in cases for Tipperary as more than 1,200 diagnosed nationally in last day

13 additional covid deaths have been confirmed and 1269 additional cases.

221 of the cases are in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Tipperary has recorded 10 new cases.

312 patients are in hospital of which 34 are in ICU.

Here is this evening’s full statement:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 20 October From Department of Health