COVID-19: Increase in cases for Tipperary as more than 1,200 diagnosed nationally in last day

Here is this evening’s full statement:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 20 October
From Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 19 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.)
Of the cases notified today:
- 657 are men / 609 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- the median age is 34 years old
- 221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties
As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s Cases (to midnight 19/10/20)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 19/10/20)
|New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 19/10/20)
|NATIONAL
|1,269
|279.3
|13,299
|Cavan
|80
|909.7
|693
|Meath
|221
|590.6
|1,152
|Monaghan
|38
|402.4
|247
|Sligo
|27
|355.5
|233
|Westmeath
|24
|336.8
|299
|Donegal
|21
|328.5
|523
|Cork
|116
|322.0
|1,748
|Clare
|26
|321.5
|382
|Galway
|74
|313.9
|810
|Wexford
|51
|296.5
|444
|Longford
|14
|278.9
|114
|Limerick
|74
|278.6
|543
|Kildare
|61
|276.8
|616
|Leitrim
|<5
|252.8
|81
|Kerry
|28
|247.8
|366
|Dublin
|203
|239.1
|3,222
|Roscommon
|<5
|229.3
|148
|Louth
|69
|221.1
|285
|Offaly
|18
|215.5
|168
|Laois
|14
|199.5
|169
|Carlow
|16
|195.0
|111
|Mayo
|28
|183.9
|240
|Kilkenny
|15
|167.3
|166
|Waterford
|22
|154.9
|180
|Wicklow
|12
|123.6
|176
|Tipperary
|10
|114.7
|183
|Total number of cases
|50,987
|Total number hospitalised
|4,021
|Total number admitted to ICU
|517
|Total number of deaths
|1,610
|Total number of healthcare workers
|9,973
|Number clusters notified
|5,617
|Cases associated with clusters
|25,647
|Median age
|40
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|Female
|27,240
|+516
|Male
|23,700
|+510
|Unknown
|47
|-1
|Total
|50,987
|+1,025
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|0 – 4
|962
|+38
|5 – 14
|2,294
|+113
|15 – 24
|8,349
|+269
|25 – 34
|8,910
|+159
|35 – 44
|8,212
|+140
|45 – 54
|7,959
|+129
|55 – 64
|5,669
|+105
|65 – 74
|3,020
|+41
|75 – 84
|2,890
|+21
|85+
|2,694
|+9
|Unknown
|28
|+1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|27.7
|Close contact with confirmed case
|63.2
|Travel abroad
|1.8
|Unknown
|7.4
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|0 – 4
|41
|No change
|5 – 14
|34
|+1
|15 – 24
|121
|+1
|25 – 34
|257
|+2
|35 – 44
|324
|No change
|45 – 54
|525
|+4
|55 – 64
|599
|+3
|65 – 74
|711
|+5
|75 – 84
|865
|+4
|85+
|542
|+4
|Unknown
|2
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.
|County
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|Carlow
|396
|+11
|Cavan
|1,634
|+31
|Clare
|1,063
|+33
|Cork
|4,076
|+231
|Donegal
|1,688
|+39
|Dublin
|21,066
|+234
|Galway
|1,602
|+60
|Kerry
|800
|+47
|Kildare
|3,249
|+42
|Kilkenny
|637
|+9
|Laois
|665
|+21
|Leitrim
|199
|+5
|Limerick
|1,564
|+46
|Longford
|487
|+12
|Louth
|1,317
|+5
|Mayo
|888
|+27
|Meath
|2,101
|+30
|Monaghan
|954
|+13
|Offaly
|924
|+13
|Roscommon
|644
|+10
|Sligo
|424
|+27
|Tipperary
|1,016
|+17
|Waterford
|519
|+14
|Westmeath
|1,090
|+31
|Wexford
|839
|+11
|Wicklow
|1,145
|+6
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 18 October.