COVID-19: Four more deaths and 88 new cases – one in Tipperary

A further 4 people with COVID19 have died.
88 new cases have also been confirmed.
1,547 people have so far lost their lives, while there are 24,200 confirmed cases in this country.
In Tipperary, 1 extra case has been diagnosed, bringing the total to 524.
The full statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening reads as follows:
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 4 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,547 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Monday 18 May the HPSC has been notified of 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 16 May (24,036 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,036
|Total number hospitalised
|3,127
|Total number admitted to ICU
|391
|Total number of deaths
|1,293
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,615
|Number clusters notified
|805
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,039
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 16 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,768
|57.3
|Male
|10,229
|42.6
|Unknown
|39
|0.2
|Total
|24,036
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 16 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|44
|0.2
|1 – 4
|88
|0.4
|5 – 14
|270
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1721
|7.2
|25 – 34
|4043
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4217
|17.5
|45 – 54
|4339
|18.1
|55 – 64
|3103
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1721
|7.2
|75 – 84
|2196
|9.1
|85+
|2270
|9.4
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 16 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|37%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 16 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.2
|25 – 34
|187
|6
|35 – 44
|247
|7.9
|45 – 54
|421
|13.5
|55 – 64
|457
|14.6
|65 – 74
|549
|17.6
|75 – 84
|707
|22.6
|85+
|451
|14.4
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 16 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|147
|0.6
|Cavan
|788
|3.3
|Clare
|315
|1.3
|Cork
|1361
|5.7
|Donegal
|475
|2
|Dublin
|11693
|48.6
|Galway
|432
|1.8
|Kerry
|307
|1.3
|Kildare
|1367
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|300
|1.2
|Laois
|253
|1.1
|Leitrim
|79
|0.3
|Limerick
|602
|2.5
|Longford
|279
|1.2
|Louth
|740
|3.1
|Mayo
|552
|2.3
|Meath
|780
|3.2
|Monaghan
|480
|2
|Offaly
|459
|1.9
|Roscommon
|304
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|524
|2.2
|Waterford
|147
|0.6
|Westmeath
|654
|2.7
|Wexford
|212
|0.9
|Wicklow
|657
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 16 May.