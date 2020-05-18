COVID-19: Four more deaths and 88 new cases – one in Tipperary

A further 4 people with COVID19 have died.

88 new cases have also been confirmed.

1,547 people have so far lost their lives, while there are 24,200 confirmed cases in this country.

In Tipperary, 1 extra case has been diagnosed, bringing the total to 524.

The full statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening reads as follows:

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 16 May (24,036 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said:

“Every death is one too many, but the collective effort to date has saved many lives. We must save more by practicing physical distancing, especially in queues and public spaces, respiratory etiquette and hand washing.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said:

“Moving into a new phase in Ireland’s response to COVID-19, we now have an opportunity to increase our exercise activity up to 5 kilometres and participate with a friend outside of the household. I would urge anyone who can, to take advantage of this in order to improve mental health and wellbeing.”

ENDS

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,036 Total number hospitalised 3,127 Total number admitted to ICU 391 Total number of deaths 1,293 Total number of healthcare workers 7,615 Number clusters notified 805 Cases associated with clusters 9,039 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 16 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,768 57.3 Male 10,229 42.6 Unknown 39 0.2 Total 24,036

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 44 0.2 1 – 4 88 0.4 5 – 14 270 1.1 15 – 24 1721 7.2 25 – 34 4043 16.8 35 – 44 4217 17.5 45 – 54 4339 18.1 55 – 64 3103 12.9 65 – 74 1721 7.2 75 – 84 2196 9.1 85+ 2270 9.4 Unknown 24 0.1

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 37% Travel abroad 3%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 70 2.2 25 – 34 187 6 35 – 44 247 7.9 45 – 54 421 13.5 55 – 64 457 14.6 65 – 74 549 17.6 75 – 84 707 22.6 85+ 451 14.4 Unknown 2 0.1

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 147 0.6 Cavan 788 3.3 Clare 315 1.3 Cork 1361 5.7 Donegal 475 2 Dublin 11693 48.6 Galway 432 1.8 Kerry 307 1.3 Kildare 1367 5.7 Kilkenny 300 1.2 Laois 253 1.1 Leitrim 79 0.3 Limerick 602 2.5 Longford 279 1.2 Louth 740 3.1 Mayo 552 2.3 Meath 780 3.2 Monaghan 480 2 Offaly 459 1.9 Roscommon 304 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 524 2.2 Waterford 147 0.6 Westmeath 654 2.7 Wexford 212 0.9 Wicklow 657 2.7

