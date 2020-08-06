Covid-19 forces further postponement of North Tipp music festival

Nenagh music festival ‘Castlefest’ has been postponed again from its revised date of September 6th.

One of the organisers, Cllr Hughie McGrath says they had to make the difficult decision after the Government’s move to delay introducing Phase 4 until the end of this month.

It had been hoped it would be held as a small tribute to frontline staff and as a treat for those who’ve been cocooning.

Hughie says it would have been too difficult to continue planning the event, with such uncertainty about how outdoor gatherings will look next month.

“The announcement didn’t lend itself to us going ahead with the festival so I spoke to some of the committee and we said we’d postpone for the time being again.”

“So I informed the artists and in fairness to them there was no problem, everyone understood.”

Hughie believes that time is running out to hold such an event this year.

“It would be nice for the community in Nenagh to have a festival but there are more important things – people’s health is more important.”

“It’s going to be hard to do an open air event for the rest of the year really.”