Covid-19 forces delays to introduction of 45 Syrian families to Tipperary

A number of Syrian refugee families who were due to be housed in Tipperary in April, are still living in isolation in emergency accommodation.

45 families, who fled war-torn Syria, are waiting to move into their new communities in Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Nenagh and Templemore.

The lockdown has now put those plans on hold. But resettlement worker with Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, Lindsay Cleary says they’re hopeful they’ll be able to move in soon:

“I’m hoping that over the next couple of months, that through Phases 3 and 4, we’ll be able to starting bringing them in in groups. Initially the plan would have been to house the families in four different groups – the first in April, the second in May, and then two more between then and September.

“At this stage, that’s not looking likely, but I’m hoping we would have the majority of them here by the end of the summer,” said Lindsay.