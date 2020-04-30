COVID-19 crisis could cost Tipperary County Council more than €20 million

It’s estimated the Covid-19 Public Health Crisis could cost Tipperary County Council in excess of €20 million.

As well as additional costs for the local authority there is also a reduction in income for the council.

The biggest impact will be on rates which are likely to be down €14 million while parking fees are anticipated to be down by over a million.

Chairman of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy says steps will have to be taken to address this shortfall:

“It’s raised a wider issue, and that’s the whole area of rates. I, particularly in my role as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, am calling for a moratorium on rates for the duration of this pandemic, which will more than likely last until the end of this year.

“I do welcome the fact that the CCMA, which is a representative body of local authorities, is coordinating a submission to the Department of Finance, looking for this income to be replaced centrally.”

Councillor Murphy says this money has to be provided because businesses simply won’t be able to pay rates. He says we can look to the UK which has introduced a moratorium on rates, particularly for small to medium businesses. These are the businesses that will need the most assistance when things return to normal, according to Councillor Murphy.