Covid-19 concerns behind decision to cancel Clonmel Mass

The annual Holy Year Cross Mass in Clonmel will not be taking place this August Bank Holiday weekend for only the second time since it began in 1950.

Fears over the possible spread of Covid-19 have led to the decision.

Current guidelines limit the number of people who can attend an outdoor gathering to 200 – last years Mass on the hill overlooking Clonmel attracted nearly 800 people.

Sean Prendergast from the organising committee says many people will be disappointed at the news.

“We have a duty of care to look after the people that would attend the hill and there would be no guarantee that only 200 people would show up.”

“There are an awful lot of people inquiring about it and it’s like a pilgrimage every year.”

“The most important thing is everybody’s safety and we don’t want anyone to get sick. Traceability then if somebody did have the virus and passed it on – how would we go about it? It’s just not possible at the moment to do it.”