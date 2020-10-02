COVID-19: More cases in Tipperary as 470 reported nationally

Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tipperary.

According to this evening’s figures, there have been a further 470 diagnosed nationally – the largest figure since April.

One more person has died.

The highest number of this evening’s cases are in Dublin at 198, followed by 61 in Cork, and 36 in Donegal.

This evening’s full statement reads as follows:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Friday 2 October From Department of Health Published at 2 October 2020