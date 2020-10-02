COVID-19: More cases in Tipperary as 470 reported nationally

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-
Photo from Pixabay

Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tipperary.

According to this evening’s figures, there have been a further 470 diagnosed nationally – the largest figure since April.

One more person has died.

The highest number of this evening’s cases are in Dublin at 198, followed by 61 in Cork, and 36 in Donegal.

This evening’s full statement reads as follows:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Friday 2 October

From Department of Health

Published at 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,801* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 deaths. The figure 0f 1,801 reflects this.)

As of midnight Thursday 1 October, the HPSC has been notified of 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 37,063* * confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (* *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 cases. The figure of 37,063 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

  • 225 are men and 242 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 68 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone – families, friends and neighbours – limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 36,593
Total number hospitalised 3,631
Total number admitted to ICU 475
Total number of deaths 1,549
Total number of healthcare workers 9,254
Number clusters notified 4,237
Cases associated with clusters 20,481
Median age 44

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases Change since the day before
Female 20,091 +216
Male 16,471 +222
Unknown 31 No change
Total 36,593 +438

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases Change since the day before
0 – 4 541 +8
5 – 14 1,187 +23
15 – 24 4,426 +96
25 – 34 6,443 +88
35 – 44 6,196 +80
45 – 54 6,085 +55
55 – 64 4,256 +52
65 – 74 2,370 +21
75 – 84 2,567 +12
85+ 2,498 +3
Unknown 24 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 28.4
Close contact with confirmed case 68.1
Travel abroad 2.3
Unknown 1.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Change since the day before
0 – 4 31 No change
5 – 14 24 +1
15 – 24 96 +1
25 – 34 219 +1
35 – 44 295 No change
45 – 54 490 +1
55 – 64 541 No change
65 – 74 650 +5
75 – 84 790 +5
85+ 494 No change
Unknown 1 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases Change since the day before
Carlow 291 +5
Cavan 963 +10
Clare 600 +17
Cork 2,192 +47
Donegal 977 +28
Dublin 17,315 +166
Galway 786 +21
Kerry 393 +2
Kildare 2,594 +9
Kilkenny 463 +4
Laois 464 +11
Leitrim 118 +2
Limerick 964 +6
Longford 363 +11
Louth 1,046 +4
Mayo 650 +2
Meath 1,085 +23
Monaghan 693 +21
Offaly 730 +4
Roscommon 461 +12
Sligo 182 +2
Tipperary 799 +11
Waterford 344 +4
Westmeath 782 +4
Wexford 404 +5
Wicklow 934 +7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.