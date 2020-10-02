COVID-19: More cases in Tipperary as 470 reported nationally

Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tipperary.
According to this evening’s figures, there have been a further 470 diagnosed nationally – the largest figure since April.
One more person has died.
The highest number of this evening’s cases are in Dublin at 198, followed by 61 in Cork, and 36 in Donegal.
This evening’s full statement reads as follows:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Friday 2 October
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.
There has now been a total of 1,801* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 deaths. The figure 0f 1,801 reflects this.)
As of midnight Thursday 1 October, the HPSC has been notified of 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 37,063* * confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (* *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 cases. The figure of 37,063 reflects this.)
Of the cases notified today:
- 225 are men and 242 are women
- 68% are under 45 years of age
- 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 68 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:
“The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone – families, friends and neighbours – limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|36,593
|Total number hospitalised
|3,631
|Total number admitted to ICU
|475
|Total number of deaths
|1,549
|Total number of healthcare workers
|9,254
|Number clusters notified
|4,237
|Cases associated with clusters
|20,481
|Median age
|44
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|Female
|20,091
|+216
|Male
|16,471
|+222
|Unknown
|31
|No change
|Total
|36,593
|+438
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|0 – 4
|541
|+8
|5 – 14
|1,187
|+23
|15 – 24
|4,426
|+96
|25 – 34
|6,443
|+88
|35 – 44
|6,196
|+80
|45 – 54
|6,085
|+55
|55 – 64
|4,256
|+52
|65 – 74
|2,370
|+21
|75 – 84
|2,567
|+12
|85+
|2,498
|+3
|Unknown
|24
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|28.4
|Close contact with confirmed case
|68.1
|Travel abroad
|2.3
|Unknown
|1.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|0 – 4
|31
|No change
|5 – 14
|24
|+1
|15 – 24
|96
|+1
|25 – 34
|219
|+1
|35 – 44
|295
|No change
|45 – 54
|490
|+1
|55 – 64
|541
|No change
|65 – 74
|650
|+5
|75 – 84
|790
|+5
|85+
|494
|No change
|Unknown
|1
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.
|County
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|Carlow
|291
|+5
|Cavan
|963
|+10
|Clare
|600
|+17
|Cork
|2,192
|+47
|Donegal
|977
|+28
|Dublin
|17,315
|+166
|Galway
|786
|+21
|Kerry
|393
|+2
|Kildare
|2,594
|+9
|Kilkenny
|463
|+4
|Laois
|464
|+11
|Leitrim
|118
|+2
|Limerick
|964
|+6
|Longford
|363
|+11
|Louth
|1,046
|+4
|Mayo
|650
|+2
|Meath
|1,085
|+23
|Monaghan
|693
|+21
|Offaly
|730
|+4
|Roscommon
|461
|+12
|Sligo
|182
|+2
|Tipperary
|799
|+11
|Waterford
|344
|+4
|Westmeath
|782
|+4
|Wexford
|404
|+5
|Wicklow
|934
|+7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 30 September.