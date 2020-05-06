COVID-19: More cases confirmed in Tipperary and 37 more deaths nationally

394 clusters have been identified in community residential settings; 229 of which were in nursing homes

5174 cases have been identified in community residential settings; 4108 of which were in nursing homes

there have been 819 COVID-19-related deaths in community residential settings; 706 of which were in nursing homes

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 37 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,375* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Wednesday 6 May, the HPSC has been notified of 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of COVID-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.

“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.

“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with COVID-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “78% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very welcome and in line with international experience, however, the course of this disease in any one individual remains unpredictable. It is important that we are all aware of the risks and know how to prevent its spread.”

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,375 deaths reflects this.

Living safely with COVID-19:

maintain handwashing & cough/sneeze hygiene

keep 2m distance from other people

be hyper-alert to, and isolate if experiencing symptoms, including flu-like symptoms

reduce close contacts and duration of contact with people outside households

access advice and supports for mental wellbeing and resilience

Cases as on Monday, 4 May 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 4 May (21,908 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,878 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,734 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,289 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,192 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 21,908 Total number hospitalised 2,878 Total number admitted to ICU 373 Total number of deaths 1,128 Total number of healthcare workers 6,393 Number clusters notified 710 Cases associated with clusters 7,449 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 12562 57.3 Male 9283 42.4 Unknown 63 0.3 Total 21908

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 39 0.2 1 – 4 75 0.3 5 – 14 230 1 15 – 24 1495 6.8 25 – 34 3556 16.2 35 – 44 3766 17.2 45 – 54 3996 18.2 55 – 64 2866 13.1 65+ 5855 26.7 Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 62% Close contact with confirmed case 35% Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 18 0.6 5 – 14 14 0.5 15 – 24 61 2.1 25 – 34 175 6.1 35 – 44 238 8.3 45 – 54 389 13.5 55 – 64 421 14.6 65+ 1560 54.2 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.

Cases by county

Carlow 132 0.6% Cavan 709 3.2% Clare 254 1.2% Cork 1192 5.4% Donegal 467 2.1% Dublin 10734 49% Galway 375 1.7% Kerry 302 1.4% Kildare 1289 5.9% Kilkenny 259 1.2% Laois 240 1.1% Leitrim 70 0.3% Limerick 591 2.7% Longford 257 1.2% Louth 693 3.2% Mayo 512 2.3% Meath 722 3.3% Monaghan 432 2% Offaly 339 1.5% Roscommon 212 1% Sligo 121 0.6% Tipperary 501 2.3% Waterford 139 0.6% Westmeath 554 2.5% Wexford 184 0.8% Wicklow 628 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.