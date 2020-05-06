COVID-19: More cases confirmed in Tipperary and 37 more deaths nationally

A further 37 people with COVID19 have died.
265 new cases have also been confirmed.
1,375 people have now lost their lives, while there are 22,248 confirmed cases in the country.
In Tipperary, 15 more cases have been confirmed. It brings the Premier County’s total to 501 – which is 2.3% of the overall figure.
This evening’s statement can be read in full below:
Breakdown of the 1339 deaths
- 542 occurred in hospital (45.5%)
- 62 occurred in Intensive Care Units (4.9%)
- 1147 were reported as having underlying health conditions
- 683 male and 653 female
- the median age was 84
- the mean age was 82
Update on testing
As of midnight Monday 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out.
Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.
The capacity for testing now stands at approximately 84,000.
Update on the situation in community residential settings and nursing homes
- 394 clusters have been identified in community residential settings; 229 of which were in nursing homes
- 5174 cases have been identified in community residential settings; 4108 of which were in nursing homes
- there have been 819 COVID-19-related deaths in community residential settings; 706 of which were in nursing homes
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 37 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,375* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Wednesday 6 May, the HPSC has been notified of 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of COVID-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.
“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.
“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with COVID-19.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “78% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very welcome and in line with international experience, however, the course of this disease in any one individual remains unpredictable. It is important that we are all aware of the risks and know how to prevent its spread.”
- Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,375 deaths reflects this.
Living safely with COVID-19:
- maintain handwashing & cough/sneeze hygiene
- keep 2m distance from other people
- be hyper-alert to, and isolate if experiencing symptoms, including flu-like symptoms
- reduce close contacts and duration of contact with people outside households
- access advice and supports for mental wellbeing and resilience
Cases as on Monday, 4 May 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 4 May (21,908 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,878 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,734 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,289 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,192 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|21,908
|Total number hospitalised
|2,878
|Total number admitted to ICU
|373
|Total number of deaths
|1,128
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,393
|Number clusters notified
|710
|Cases associated with clusters
|7,449
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|12562
|57.3
|Male
|9283
|42.4
|Unknown
|63
|0.3
|Total
|21908
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|39
|0.2
|1 – 4
|75
|0.3
|5 – 14
|230
|1
|15 – 24
|1495
|6.8
|25 – 34
|3556
|16.2
|35 – 44
|3766
|17.2
|45 – 54
|3996
|18.2
|55 – 64
|2866
|13.1
|65+
|5855
|26.7
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|62%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|35%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|14
|0.5
|15 – 24
|61
|2.1
|25 – 34
|175
|6.1
|35 – 44
|238
|8.3
|45 – 54
|389
|13.5
|55 – 64
|421
|14.6
|65+
|1560
|54.2
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|132
|0.6%
|Cavan
|709
|3.2%
|Clare
|254
|1.2%
|Cork
|1192
|5.4%
|Donegal
|467
|2.1%
|Dublin
|10734
|49%
|Galway
|375
|1.7%
|Kerry
|302
|1.4%
|Kildare
|1289
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|259
|1.2%
|Laois
|240
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|70
|0.3%
|Limerick
|591
|2.7%
|Longford
|257
|1.2%
|Louth
|693
|3.2%
|Mayo
|512
|2.3%
|Meath
|722
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|432
|2%
|Offaly
|339
|1.5%
|Roscommon
|212
|1%
|Sligo
|121
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|501
|2.3%
|Waterford
|139
|0.6%
|Westmeath
|554
|2.5%
|Wexford
|184
|0.8%
|Wicklow
|628
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 4 May.