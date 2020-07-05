COVID-19: Case total in Tipperary revised down to 542

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary has been revised to 542.

Latest county figures show that one case has been denotified as a positive.

The last time there was a rise in county Covid-19 figures was on June 22nd.

Nationally, one more person diagnosed with Covid-19 here has died and 11 more positive tests have been reported here.

Public health officials say the death toll during the pandemic has now risen to 1,741.

As of last night, there were no patients with confirmed cases in University Hospital Limerick or South Tipperary General in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 20 confirmed cases in hospital including 11 in intensive care.