COVID-19: 57 new cases in Ireland but one less case in Tipperary

57 more cases of covid-19 have been reported in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

It brings the country’s total to 26,768.

There were no further deaths so the total there is still 1,772.

For Tipperary, no new cases were reported this evening, and one was actually de-notified.

That means there have now been 2 rather than 3 cases diagnosed in the Premier County in the last fortnight.

The full statement this evening reads as follows:

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 9th August, the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,768* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

29 are men / 28 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

31 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, 7 in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “People in Ireland coming together to support one another against COVID-19 has been the cornerstone of the national effort to date. While people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are being asked to reduce their movements and social interactions, and some businesses are being asked to curtail their services, it is important that we remember that everyone across the country has a role to play in minimising the spread of this disease in our communities.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said, “From today, you are asked to wear face coverings in a variety of indoor commercial settings such as shops, supermarkets, libraries, museums, cinemas and theatres. Remember to clean your hands before you put on your face covering, and hold it by the ear loops. Ensure it sits snugly over your nose and mouth. When you remove it, place it in a Ziploc bag and then when you get home, put it in a 60 degree wash. Try to avoid touching the front of your face covering when wearing it.”

“Every small, daily action we take, such as wearing a face covering in the shop, is an act of solidarity with healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this public health crisis since its outset.”

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE, said, “It is important to remember that all the safe behaviours we are asked to adopt are designed to protect the most vulnerable groups in society from catching this very dangerous disease. COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, and by avoiding crowded places, keeping our social contacts to a minimum and socially distancing from one another, we are helping to break chains of transmission that could lead to an older person or a vulnerable person catching this infection.”

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

Distance – The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

– The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

– How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

– The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

– Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens is available here.

Know the symptoms of COVID-19

They are:

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 26,711 Total number hospitalised 3,364 Total number admitted to ICU 438 Total number of deaths 1,514 Total number of healthcare workers 8,458 Number clusters notified 2,336 Cases associated with clusters 14,432 Median age 47

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 8 August.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 15,101 56.6 Male 11,582 43.3 Unknown 29 0.1 Total 26,711

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 8 August.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases 0 – 4 227 5 – 14 395 15 – 24 2,109 25 – 34 4,612 35 – 44 4,711 45 – 54 4,752 55 – 64 3,337 65 – 74 1,854 75 – 84 2,316 85+ 2,377 Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 8 August.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification % Community transmission 30.9 Close contact with confirmed case 66.4 Travel abroad 2.5

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 8 August.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases 0 – 4 24 5 – 14 18 15 – 24 77 25 – 34 200 35 – 44 275 45 – 54 452 55 – 64 500 65 – 74 590 75 – 84 750 85+ 477 Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 8 August.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since previous day Carlow 185 0.7 No change Cavan 881 3.3 No change Clare 403 1.5 No change Cork 1,582 6 No change Donegal 490 1.8 +5 Dublin 12,617 47.3 +16 Galway 500 1.9 No change Kerry 318 1.2 No change Kildare 1,845 6.8 +20 Kilkenny 359 1.3 No change Laois 339 1.2 +12 Leitrim 85 0.3 No change Limerick 620 2.3 No change Longford 288 1.1 No change Louth 799 3 No change Mayo 584 2.2 No change Meath 845 3.2 +No change Monaghan 543 2 No change Offaly 572 2.1 +15 Roscommon 347 1.3 No change Sligo 153 0.6 No change Tipperary 546 2.1 -1 Waterford 166 0.6 No change Westmeath 682 2.6 No change Wexford 244 0.9 No change Wicklow 716 2.7 No change