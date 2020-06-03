COVID-19: 47 more cases – one in Tipperary

There has been a further three deaths from Covid-19, and 47 new cases have also been announced.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 25,111.

The overall death toll is 1,659.

In Tipperary, one more case has been confirmed. The county’s total diagnosed cases is now at 539.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is below:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.