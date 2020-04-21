COVID-19: 44 more deaths and 388 new cases – 6 in Tipperary

A further 44 people are confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.
388 new cases have also been confirmed today.
It now brings the death toll to 730 & the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,040.
In Tipperary, 6 new cases have been diagnosed, bringing the total figure for the county to 306.
Meanwhile, the Health Minister says that there’s some good news today – an analysis of Saturday’s figures show that of the 15,185 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 9,233 had fully recovered.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 21 April
Published: 21 April 2020
From: Department of Health
44 new deaths and 388 new cases confirmed
- the HPSC has been notified that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures)
- 388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland
- there are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland
Location of deaths
|East of Ireland
|37
|West of Ireland
|2
|North-west of Ireland
|2
|South of Ireland
|3
Breakdown of the 44 deaths
- 26 females and 18 males
- the median age of the people who died was 87
- 33 people had underlying health conditions
There have now been 730 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Breakdown of the 730 total COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland
- 363 (49.7%) deaths occurred in a hospital setting
- 47 (6.4%) occurred in Intensive Care Units (ICU)
- 396 males (54%) and 333 females (46%)
- the median age was 83
The following is the data from figures collected on Sunday 19 April 2020.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|15464
|Total number hospitalised
|2323
|Total number admitted to ICU
|315
|Total number of deaths
|719
|Total number of healthcare workers
|4180
|Number clusters notified
|491
|Cases associated with clusters
|3447
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|8595
|55.6
|Male
|6708
|43.4
|Unknown
|149
|1
|Total
|15464
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|29
|0.2
|1 – 4
|54
|0.3
|5 – 14
|162
|1
|15 – 24
|1009
|6.5
|25 – 34
|2580
|16.7
|35 – 44
|2781
|18
|45 – 54
|2972
|19.2
|55 – 64
|2207
|14.3
|65+
|3646
|23.6
|Unknown
|24
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|35%
|Travel Abroad
|5%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|13
|0.6
|5 – 14
|8
|0.3
|15 – 24
|51
|2.2
|25 – 34
|147
|6.3
|35 – 44
|194
|8.4
|45 – 54
|326
|14
|55 – 64
|356
|15.3
|65+
|1226
|52.8
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020
Cases by county
|Carlow
|79
|0.5%
|Cavan
|403
|2.6%
|Clare
|164
|1.1%
|Cork
|1053
|6.8%
|Donegal
|392
|2.5%
|Dublin
|7781
|50.3%
|Galway
|294
|1.9%
|Kerry
|268
|1.7%
|Kildare
|822
|5.3%
|Kilkenny
|210
|1.4%
|Laois
|177
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|54
|0.3%
|Limerick
|409
|2.6%
|Longford
|94
|0.6%
|Louth
|469
|3%
|Mayo
|335
|2.2%
|Meath
|522
|3.4%
|Monaghan
|199
|1.3%
|Offaly
|195
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|91
|0.6%
|Sligo
|93
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|306
|2%
|Waterford
|117
|0.8%
|Westmeath
|377
|2.4%
|Wexford
|114
|0.7%
|Wicklow
|446
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.