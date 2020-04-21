COVID-19: 44 more deaths and 388 new cases – 6 in Tipperary

A further 44 people are confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

388 new cases have also been confirmed today.

It now brings the death toll to 730 & the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,040.

In Tipperary, 6 new cases have been diagnosed, bringing the total figure for the county to 306.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says that there’s some good news today – an analysis of Saturday’s figures show that of the 15,185 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 9,233 had fully recovered.

The latest statement is below:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 21 April Published: 21 April 2020

From: Department of Health

44 new deaths and 388 new cases confirmed

the HPSC has been notified that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures)

388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland

there are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

Location of deaths

East of Ireland 37 West of Ireland 2 North-west of Ireland 2 South of Ireland 3

Breakdown of the 44 deaths

26 females and 18 males

the median age of the people who died was 87

33 people had underlying health conditions

There have now been 730 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Breakdown of the 730 total COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

363 (49.7%) deaths occurred in a hospital setting

47 (6.4%) occurred in Intensive Care Units (ICU)

396 males (54%) and 333 females (46%)

the median age was 83