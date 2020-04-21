COVID-19: 44 more deaths and 388 new cases – 6 in Tipperary

MaryAnn Vaughan
A further 44 people are confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

388 new cases have also been confirmed today.

It now brings the death toll to 730 & the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,040.

In Tipperary, 6 new cases have been diagnosed, bringing the total figure for the county to 306.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says that there’s some good news today – an analysis of Saturday’s figures show that of the 15,185 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 9,233 had fully recovered.

The latest statement is below:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 21 April

Published: 21 April 2020
From: Department of Health

44 new deaths and 388 new cases confirmed

  • the HPSC has been notified that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures)
  • 388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland
  • there are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

Location of deaths

East of Ireland 37
West of Ireland 2
North-west of Ireland 2
South of Ireland 3

Breakdown of the 44 deaths

  • 26 females and 18 males
  • the median age of the people who died was 87
  • 33 people had underlying health conditions

There have now been 730 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Breakdown of the 730 total COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

  • 363 (49.7%) deaths occurred in a hospital setting
  • 47 (6.4%) occurred in Intensive Care Units (ICU)
  • 396 males (54%) and 333 females (46%)
  • the median age was 83

The following is the data from figures collected on Sunday 19 April 2020.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 15464
Total number hospitalised 2323
Total number admitted to ICU 315
Total number of deaths 719
Total number of healthcare workers 4180
Number clusters notified 491
Cases associated with clusters 3447
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total
Female 8595 55.6
Male 6708 43.4
Unknown 149 1
Total 15464

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total
<1 29 0.2
1 – 4 54 0.3
5 – 14 162 1
15 – 24 1009 6.5
25 – 34 2580 16.7
35 – 44 2781 18
45 – 54 2972 19.2
55 – 64 2207 14.3
65+ 3646 23.6
Unknown 24 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60%
Close contact with confirmed case 35%
Travel Abroad 5%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total
<5 13 0.6
5 – 14 8 0.3
15 – 24 51 2.2
25 – 34 147 6.3
35 – 44 194 8.4
45 – 54 326 14
55 – 64 356 15.3
65+ 1226 52.8
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020

Cases by county

Carlow 79 0.5%
Cavan 403 2.6%
Clare 164 1.1%
Cork 1053 6.8%
Donegal 392 2.5%
Dublin 7781 50.3%
Galway 294 1.9%
Kerry 268 1.7%
Kildare 822 5.3%
Kilkenny 210 1.4%
Laois 177 1.1%
Leitrim 54 0.3%
Limerick 409 2.6%
Longford 94 0.6%
Louth 469 3%
Mayo 335 2.2%
Meath 522 3.4%
Monaghan 199 1.3%
Offaly 195 1.3%
Roscommon 91 0.6%
Sligo 93 0.6%
Tipperary 306 2%
Waterford 117 0.8%
Westmeath 377 2.4%
Wexford 114 0.7%
Wicklow 446 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 April 2020

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.