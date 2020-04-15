COVID-19: 38 deaths and more than 1,000 cases confirmed today – 18 in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 38 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

29 deaths located in the east, 6 in the west, 3 in the south of the country

the people included 22 males and 16 females

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

28 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Wednesday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

an additional 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

an additional 411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.

“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The World Health Organisation yesterday published its COVID-19 strategy update.

“This strategy re-emphasises the need for comprehensive public health measures to slow the spread of the virus, with additional capacity to respond rapidly to sporadic cases and clusters when they occur.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said; “There are still concerning reports that attendance to emergency departments is unusually low. This concerns us.

“Everyone should continue to seek medical intervention if concerned about their health. Do not ignore symptoms of illness because of fear of contracting COVID-19 or fear of imposition on healthcare staff. The health service is there for everyone and all medical concerns.”

Cases as at Monday 13 April

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 13th April (11,261 cases), reveals:

55% are female and 45% are male, with 413 clusters involving 2,244 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,968 cases (18%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 280 cases have been admitted to ICU

2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,850 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 829 cases (7%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 42%, travel abroad accounts for 6%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 11261 Total number hospitalised 1968 Total number admitted to ICU 280 Total number of deaths 435 Total number of healthcare workers 2872 Number clusters notified 413 Cases associated with clusters 413 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 13 April

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 6140 54.5 Male 5021 44.6 Unknown 100 0.9 Total 11261

All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 13 April

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 25 0.2 1 – 4 36 0.3 5 – 14 96 0.9 15 – 24 737 6.5 25 – 34 1950 17.3 35 – 44 2084 18.5 45 – 54 2157 19.2 55 – 64 1637 14.5 65+ 2520 22.4 Unknown 19 0.2

All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 13 April

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 52% Close contact with confirmed case 42% Travel Abroad 6%

All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 13 April

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 13 0.7 5 – 14 4 0.3 15 – 24 43 2.2 25 – 34 130 6.6 35 – 44 159 8.1 45 – 54 288 14.6 55 – 64 301 15.3 65+ 1028 52.2 Unknown 2 0.1

All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 13 April

Cases by county

Carlow 53 0.5% Cavan 254 2.3% Clare 113 1% Cork 829 7.4% Donegal 296 2.6% Dublin 5850 51.9% Galway 237 2.1% Kerry 226 2% Kildare 509 4.5% Kilkenny 164 1.5% Laois 118 1% Leitrim 40 0.4% Limerick 285 2.5% Longford 69 0.6% Louth 236 2,1% Mayo 216 1.9% Meath 369 3.3% Monaghan 147 1.2% Offaly 150 1.4% Roscommon 50 0.5% Sligo 62 0.6% Tipperary 237 2.1% Waterford 90 0.8% Westmeath 258 2.3% Wexford 61 0.5% Wicklow 342 3.1%

All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 13 April

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.