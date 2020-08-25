COVID-19: 31 cases reported in Tipperary today

There are 92 more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, and no more deaths.
31 of the cases are in Tipperary, and the remainder are spread across 16 other counties.
It brings the total number of cases to 28,201, and the death toll remains at 1,777.
Dr Denis McCauley, the chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, says today’s numbers are concerning:
“The actual ammount today is still at a level which is just below the unacceptable level for Covid infections. I think this is a highly infections disease that’s trying so hard to spread exponentially.
“I think people are working hard to prevent this but I think we have to continue to work harder to keep it under this ‘unacceptable’ level or I fear there will be consequences.”
Tonight’s full statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 24 August, the HPSC has been notified of 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 28,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,201 confirmed cases reflects this.)
Of the cases notified today:
- 52 are men and 38 are women
- 69% are under 45 years of age
- 46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 11 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 31 are in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, 7 in Clare, 7 in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week. However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.
“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.”
|Total number of cases
|28,109
|Total number hospitalised
|3,397
|Total number admitted to ICU
|443
|Total number of deaths
|1,519
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,562
|Number clusters notified
|2,584
|Cases associated with clusters
|15,210
|Median age
|46
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|15,821
|56.3
|Male
|12,261
|43.6
|Unknown
|27
|0.1
|Total
|28,109
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|274
|5 – 14
|507
|15 – 24
|2,443
|25 – 34
|4,904
|35 – 44
|4,933
|45 – 54
|4,937
|55 – 64
|3,457
|65 – 74
|1,911
|75 – 84
|2,335
|85+
|2,387
|Unknown
|21
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|30.5
|Close contact with confirmed case
|66.4
|Travel abroad
|2.4
|Unknown
|0.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|24
|5 – 14
|18
|15 – 24
|79
|25 – 34
|205
|35 – 44
|279
|45 – 54
|458
|55 – 64
|504
|65 – 74
|596
|75 – 84
|753
|85+
|480
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Change since the day before
|Carlow
|221
|0.8
|+1
|Cavan
|883
|3.1
|No change
|Clare
|445
|1.6
|+2
|Cork
|1,617
|5.8
|+3
|Donegal
|516
|1.8
|+4
|Dublin
|13,077
|46.5
|+70
|Galway
|510
|1.8
|+1
|Kerry
|324
|1.2
|-2
|Kildare
|2,189
|7.8
|+15
|Kilkenny
|394
|1.4
|No change
|Laois
|377
|1.3
|+4
|Leitrim
|85
|0.3
|No change
|Limerick
|706
|2.5
|+9
|Longford
|292
|1
|No change
|Louth
|819
|2.9
|+3
|Mayo
|587
|2.1
|No change
|Meath
|881
|3.1
|+3
|Monaghan
|554
|2
|+2
|Offaly
|619
|2.2
|+12
|Roscommon
|353
|1.3
|No change
|Sligo
|156
|0.6
|No change
|Tipperary
|638
|2.3
|+1
|Waterford
|181
|0.6
|No change
|Westmeath
|684
|2.4
|No change
|Wexford
|266
|1
|+1
|Wicklow
|735
|2.6
|+11
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.