COVID-19: 31 cases reported in Tipperary today

There are 92 more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, and no more deaths.

31 of the cases are in Tipperary, and the remainder are spread across 16 other counties.

It brings the total number of cases to 28,201, and the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr Denis McCauley, the chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, says today’s numbers are concerning:

“The actual ammount today is still at a level which is just below the unacceptable level for Covid infections. I think this is a highly infections disease that’s trying so hard to spread exponentially.

“I think people are working hard to prevent this but I think we have to continue to work harder to keep it under this ‘unacceptable’ level or I fear there will be consequences.”

Tonight’s full statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 24 August, the HPSC has been notified of 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 28,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,201 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

52 are men and 38 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

31 are in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, 7 in Clare, 7 in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week. However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.”

ENDS

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 28,109 Total number hospitalised 3,397 Total number admitted to ICU 443 Total number of deaths 1,519 Total number of healthcare workers 8,562 Number clusters notified 2,584 Cases associated with clusters 15,210 Median age 46

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 15,821 56.3 Male 12,261 43.6 Unknown 27 0.1 Total 28,109

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases 0 – 4 274 5 – 14 507 15 – 24 2,443 25 – 34 4,904 35 – 44 4,933 45 – 54 4,937 55 – 64 3,457 65 – 74 1,911 75 – 84 2,335 85+ 2,387 Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification % Community transmission 30.5 Close contact with confirmed case 66.4 Travel abroad 2.4 Unknown 0.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases 0 – 4 24 5 – 14 18 15 – 24 79 25 – 34 205 35 – 44 279 45 – 54 458 55 – 64 504 65 – 74 596 75 – 84 753 85+ 480 Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 23 August.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since the day before Carlow 221 0.8 +1 Cavan 883 3.1 No change Clare 445 1.6 +2 Cork 1,617 5.8 +3 Donegal 516 1.8 +4 Dublin 13,077 46.5 +70 Galway 510 1.8 +1 Kerry 324 1.2 -2 Kildare 2,189 7.8 +15 Kilkenny 394 1.4 No change Laois 377 1.3 +4 Leitrim 85 0.3 No change Limerick 706 2.5 +9 Longford 292 1 No change Louth 819 2.9 +3 Mayo 587 2.1 No change Meath 881 3.1 +3 Monaghan 554 2 +2 Offaly 619 2.2 +12 Roscommon 353 1.3 No change Sligo 156 0.6 No change Tipperary 638 2.3 +1 Waterford 181 0.6 No change Westmeath 684 2.4 No change Wexford 266 1 +1 Wicklow 735 2.6 +11