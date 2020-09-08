Covid-19: 307 new cases & one more death – Tipp sees small increase

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,778 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 7th September, the HPSC has been notified of 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,080* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 160 are men / 146 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • 64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 72 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 182 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”

  • Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed cases. The figure of 30,080 confirmed cases reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 29,773
Total number hospitalised 3,429
Total number admitted to ICU 449
Total number of deaths 1,520
Total number of healthcare workers 8,780
Number clusters notified 2,885
Cases associated with clusters 16,237
Median age 46

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 16,650 55.9
Male 13,093 44
Unknown 30 0.1
Total 29,773

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 333
5 – 14 649
15 – 24 2,816
25 – 34 5,221
35 – 44 5,203
45 – 54 5,159
55 – 64 3,588
65 – 74 1,977
75 – 84 2,387
85+ 2,416
Unknown 24

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 30.2
Close contact with confirmed case 66.5
Travel abroad 2.5
Unknown 0.9

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 26
5 – 14 19
15 – 24 84
25 – 34 209
35 – 44 278
45 – 54 460
55 – 64 505
65 – 74 603
75 – 84 761
85+ 483
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since the day before
Carlow 255 0.9 No change
Cavan 901 3 +1
Clare 479 1.6 No change
Cork 1,662 5.6 +2
Donegal 547 1.8 No change
Dublin 13,868 46.6 +56
Galway 540 1.8 +6
Kerry 342 1.2 +2
Kildare 2,320 7.8 No change
Kilkenny 416 1.4 No change
Laois 396 1.3 No change
Leitrim 101 0.3 +11
Limerick 819 2.8 +2
Longford 308 1 +4
Louth 844 2.8 +4
Mayo 593 2 +1
Meath 922 3.1 +2
Monaghan 579 2 +1
Offaly 648 2.2 +4
Roscommon 365 1.2 No change
Sligo 158 0.5 No change
Tipperary 730 2.5 +2
Waterford 211 0.7 No change
Westmeath 697 2.3 +2
Wexford 311 1 +1
Wicklow 761 2.6 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.