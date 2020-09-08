Covid-19: 307 new cases & one more death – Tipp sees small increase

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.
There has now been a total of 1,778 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 7th September, the HPSC has been notified of 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,080* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 160 are men / 146 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- 64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 72 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 182 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.
“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”
- Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed cases. The figure of 30,080 confirmed cases reflects this.
|Total number of cases
|29,773
|Total number hospitalised
|3,429
|Total number admitted to ICU
|449
|Total number of deaths
|1,520
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,780
|Number clusters notified
|2,885
|Cases associated with clusters
|16,237
|Median age
|46
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|16,650
|55.9
|Male
|13,093
|44
|Unknown
|30
|0.1
|Total
|29,773
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|333
|5 – 14
|649
|15 – 24
|2,816
|25 – 34
|5,221
|35 – 44
|5,203
|45 – 54
|5,159
|55 – 64
|3,588
|65 – 74
|1,977
|75 – 84
|2,387
|85+
|2,416
|Unknown
|24
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|30.2
|Close contact with confirmed case
|66.5
|Travel abroad
|2.5
|Unknown
|0.9
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|26
|5 – 14
|19
|15 – 24
|84
|25 – 34
|209
|35 – 44
|278
|45 – 54
|460
|55 – 64
|505
|65 – 74
|603
|75 – 84
|761
|85+
|483
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Change since the day before
|Carlow
|255
|0.9
|No change
|Cavan
|901
|3
|+1
|Clare
|479
|1.6
|No change
|Cork
|1,662
|5.6
|+2
|Donegal
|547
|1.8
|No change
|Dublin
|13,868
|46.6
|+56
|Galway
|540
|1.8
|+6
|Kerry
|342
|1.2
|+2
|Kildare
|2,320
|7.8
|No change
|Kilkenny
|416
|1.4
|No change
|Laois
|396
|1.3
|No change
|Leitrim
|101
|0.3
|+11
|Limerick
|819
|2.8
|+2
|Longford
|308
|1
|+4
|Louth
|844
|2.8
|+4
|Mayo
|593
|2
|+1
|Meath
|922
|3.1
|+2
|Monaghan
|579
|2
|+1
|Offaly
|648
|2.2
|+4
|Roscommon
|365
|1.2
|No change
|Sligo
|158
|0.5
|No change
|Tipperary
|730
|2.5
|+2
|Waterford
|211
|0.7
|No change
|Westmeath
|697
|2.3
|+2
|Wexford
|311
|1
|+1
|Wicklow
|761
|2.6
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 6 September.