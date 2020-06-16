COVID-19: 3 further deaths nationally but still no new cases in Tipperary

Three more people have died from Covid 19 here and 14 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

There have been no new cases confirmed in Tipperary again.

In the last fortnight (since the Department’s report on the 2nd of June) 3 cases have been diagnosed in the Premier County.

Almost half of all cases have been reported in Dublin followed by 6 percent in both Cork and Kildare.

The latest statement from the HSPC can be read below:

There have now been a total of 1,709 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 15 June the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,334* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,334 confirmed cases reflects this.)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“As of midnight Monday 14 June, 386,572 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,758 were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8%.”

Cases as on Sunday 14 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 14 June (25,320 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,282 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 418 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,139 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,228 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,320 Total number hospitalised 3,282 Total number admitted to ICU 418 Total number of deaths 1,449 Total number of healthcare workers 8,139 Number clusters notified 976 Cases associated with clusters 10,668 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 14 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,475 57 Male 10,815 43 Unknown 30 Total 25,320

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 14 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 169 0.67 5 – 14 324 1.28 15 – 24 1874 7.4 25 – 34 4242 16.8 35 – 44 4455 17.6 45 – 54 4553 18 55 – 64 3238 12.8 65 – 74 1800 7.11 75 – 84 2285 9 85+ 2357 9.3 Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 14 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 37.26% Close contact with confirmed case 60.38% Travel abroad 2.3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 14 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 20 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 69 2.1 25 – 34 200 6.1 35 – 44 261 8 45 – 54 445 13.6 55 – 64 490 14.9 65 – 74 577 17.6 75 – 84 734 22.4 85+ 467 14.2 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 14 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 171 0.7 Cavan 859 3.4 Clare 369 1.5 Cork 1533 6 Donegal 470 1.9 Dublin 12228 48.3 Galway 486 1.9 Kerry 308 1.2 Kildare 1434 5.7 Kilkenny 348 1.4 Laois 264 1 Leitrim 84 0.3 Limerick 585 2.3 Longford 285 1.1 Louth 778 3.1 Mayo 572 2.3 Meath 805 3.2 Monaghan 536 2.1 Offaly 481 1.9 Roscommon 342 1.4 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 541 2.1 Waterford 154 0.6 Westmeath 670 2.7 Wexford 216 0.9 Wicklow 672 2.7