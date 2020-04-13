COVID-19: 24 cases confirmed in Tipperary over the Easter weekend

MaryAnn Vaughan
There were another 24 cases confirmed to be in Tipperary over the weekend.

That brings the county’s total diagnoses to 175, which represents 2.1% of the overall figure.

As the figures for the 26 counties in the Republic go, Tipperary is almost right in the middle – 11 counties have more confirmed cases, and 14 counties have less.

Meanwhile, nationally, a further 14 people passed away yesterday (Sunday) as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 334.

The total figure for those confirmed to have it has risen to 9,655.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Sunday 12 April

Published: 12 April 2020
From: Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:

  • 12 deaths located in the east and 2 in the west of the country
  • the people included 6 females and 8 males
  • the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80
  • 10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 12 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases:

  • an additional 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
  • an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany (these represent samples taken weeks ago)

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Friday 10 April

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10 April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:

  • 45% are male and 54% are female, with 383 clusters involving 1,653 cases
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%

Go to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard for the latest case information.

ENDS

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 8496
Total number hospitalised 1777
Total number admitted to ICU 261
Total number of deaths 329
Total number of healthcare workers 2312
Number clusters notified 383
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total
Female 4616 54.3
Male 3783 44.5
Unknown 97 1.1
Total 8496

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total
<1 18 0.2
1 – 4 27 0.3
5 – 14 56 0.7
15 – 24 528 6.2
25 – 34 1479 17.4
35 – 44 1558 18.3
45 – 54 1609 18.9
55 – 64 1251 14.7
65+ 1951 23
Unknown 19 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 67%
Close contact with confirmed case 26%
Travel Abroad 7%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total
<5 10 0.6
5 – 14 5 0.3
15 – 24 43 2.4
25 – 34 123 6.9
35 – 44 146 8.2
45 – 54 263 14.8
55 – 64 279 15.7
65+ 906 51
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April.

Cases by county

Carlow 32 0.4%
Cavan 210 2.5%
Clare 88 1%
Cork 648 7.6%
Donegal 188 2.2%
Dublin 4514 53.1%
Galway 178 2.1%
Kerry 170 2%
Kildare 360 4.2%
Kilkenny 124 1.5%
Laois 71 0.8%
Leitrim 32 0.4%
Limerick 234 2.8%
Longford 49 0.6%
Louth 143 1.7%
Mayo 183 2.2%
Meath 249 2.9%
Monaghan 88 1%
Offaly 119 1.4%
Roscommon 31 0.4%
Sligo 45 0.5%
Tipperary 175 2.1%
Waterford 67 0.8%
Westmeath 192 2.3%
Wexford 42 0.5%
Wicklow 263 3.1%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.