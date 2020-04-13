COVID-19: 24 cases confirmed in Tipperary over the Easter weekend

There were another 24 cases confirmed to be in Tipperary over the weekend.

That brings the county’s total diagnoses to 175, which represents 2.1% of the overall figure.

As the figures for the 26 counties in the Republic go, Tipperary is almost right in the middle – 11 counties have more confirmed cases, and 14 counties have less.

Meanwhile, nationally, a further 14 people passed away yesterday (Sunday) as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 334.

The total figure for those confirmed to have it has risen to 9,655.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Sunday 12 April Published: 12 April 2020

From: Department of Health