COVID-19: 23 deaths and more than 200 extra cases confirmed – 7 in Tipperary

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-

A further 23 people have died here from Covid-19.

211 more cases of the virus have also been diagnosed.

It means the total number of deaths now stands at 1,339, while there are 21,983 total cases.

In Tipperary, 7 more cases have been confirmed, bringing the total for the county to 486.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says a large number of deaths have occurred in residential care facilities:

“Of lab-confirmed and probable combined deaths in residential care facilities, we have a total of 819 – that’s 61% of the total 1,339 reported and notified deaths that have occurred so far.

“706 of those, or 52.7%, are in association with nursing homes.”

This evening’s full statement reads as follows:

The latest news as of 5.30pm on Tuesday 5 May 2020

23 new deaths and 211 new cases confirmed

  • the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 23 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,339
  • 211 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland
  • there are now 21,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

Breakdown of the 1339 deaths

  • 542 occurred in hospital (45.5%)
  • 62 occurred in Intensive Care Units (4.9%)
  • 1147 were reported as having underlying health conditions
  • 683 male and 653 female
  • the median age was 84
  • the mean age was 82

Update on testing

As of midnight Monday 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

The capacity for testing now stands at approximately 84,000.

Update on the situation in community residential settings and nursing homes

  • 394 clusters have been identified in community residential settings; 229 of which were in nursing homes
  • 5174 cases have been identified in community residential settings; 4108 of which were in nursing homes
  • there have been 819 COVID-19-related deaths in community residential settings; 706 of which were in nursing homes

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 21,659
Total number hospitalised 2,879
Total number admitted to ICU 369
Total number of deaths 1,099
Total number of healthcare workers 6,293
Number clusters notified 706
Cases associated with clusters 7,179
Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total
Female 12446 57.5
Male 9151 42.3
Unknown 62 0.3
Total 21659

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total
<1 39 0.2
1 – 4 72 0.3
5 – 14 230 1.1
15 – 24 1475 6.8
25 – 34 3496 16.1
35 – 44 3714 17.1
45 – 54 3956 18.3
55 – 64 2843 13.1
65+ 5810 26.8
Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 62%
Close contact with confirmed case 35%
Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total
<5 18 0.6
5 – 14 13 0.5
15 – 24 59 2
25 – 34 179 6.2
35 – 44 240 8.3
45 – 54 389 13.5
55 – 64 424 14.7
65+ 1555 54
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.

Cases by county

Carlow 127 0.6%
Cavan 694 3.2%
Clare 249 1.1%
Cork 1177 5.4%
Donegal 466 2.2%
Dublin 10670 49.3%
Galway 369 1.7%
Kerry 301 1.4%
Kildare 1280 5.9%
Kilkenny 258 1.2%
Laois 238 1.1%
Leitrim 70 0.3%
Limerick 585 2.7%
Longford 235 1.1%
Louth 685 3.2%
Mayo 510 2.4%
Meath 717 3.3%
Monaghan 429 2%
Offaly 317 1.5%
Roscommon 181 0.8%
Sligo 120 0.6%
Tipperary 486 2.2%
Waterford 139 0.6%
Westmeath 547 2.5%
Wexford 184 0.8%
Wicklow 625 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.