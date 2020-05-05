COVID-19: 23 deaths and more than 200 extra cases confirmed – 7 in Tipperary

A further 23 people have died here from Covid-19.

211 more cases of the virus have also been diagnosed.

It means the total number of deaths now stands at 1,339, while there are 21,983 total cases.

In Tipperary, 7 more cases have been confirmed, bringing the total for the county to 486.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says a large number of deaths have occurred in residential care facilities:

“Of lab-confirmed and probable combined deaths in residential care facilities, we have a total of 819 – that’s 61% of the total 1,339 reported and notified deaths that have occurred so far.

“706 of those, or 52.7%, are in association with nursing homes.”

This evening’s full statement reads as follows:

The latest news as of 5.30pm on Tuesday 5 May 2020

23 new deaths and 211 new cases confirmed

the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 23 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,339

211 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

there are now 21,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

Breakdown of the 1339 deaths

542 occurred in hospital (45.5%)

62 occurred in Intensive Care Units (4.9%)

1147 were reported as having underlying health conditions

683 male and 653 female

the median age was 84

the mean age was 82

Update on testing

As of midnight Monday 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

The capacity for testing now stands at approximately 84,000.

Update on the situation in community residential settings and nursing homes