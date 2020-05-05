COVID-19: 23 deaths and more than 200 extra cases confirmed – 7 in Tipperary

A further 23 people have died here from Covid-19.
211 more cases of the virus have also been diagnosed.
It means the total number of deaths now stands at 1,339, while there are 21,983 total cases.
In Tipperary, 7 more cases have been confirmed, bringing the total for the county to 486.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says a large number of deaths have occurred in residential care facilities:
“Of lab-confirmed and probable combined deaths in residential care facilities, we have a total of 819 – that’s 61% of the total 1,339 reported and notified deaths that have occurred so far.
“706 of those, or 52.7%, are in association with nursing homes.”
This evening’s full statement reads as follows:
The latest news as of 5.30pm on Tuesday 5 May 2020
23 new deaths and 211 new cases confirmed
- the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 23 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,339
- 211 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland
- there are now 21,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland
Breakdown of the 1339 deaths
- 542 occurred in hospital (45.5%)
- 62 occurred in Intensive Care Units (4.9%)
- 1147 were reported as having underlying health conditions
- 683 male and 653 female
- the median age was 84
- the mean age was 82
Update on testing
As of midnight Monday 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out.
Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.
The capacity for testing now stands at approximately 84,000.
Update on the situation in community residential settings and nursing homes
- 394 clusters have been identified in community residential settings; 229 of which were in nursing homes
- 5174 cases have been identified in community residential settings; 4108 of which were in nursing homes
- there have been 819 COVID-19-related deaths in community residential settings; 706 of which were in nursing homes
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|21,659
|Total number hospitalised
|2,879
|Total number admitted to ICU
|369
|Total number of deaths
|1,099
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,293
|Number clusters notified
|706
|Cases associated with clusters
|7,179
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|12446
|57.5
|Male
|9151
|42.3
|Unknown
|62
|0.3
|Total
|21659
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|39
|0.2
|1 – 4
|72
|0.3
|5 – 14
|230
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1475
|6.8
|25 – 34
|3496
|16.1
|35 – 44
|3714
|17.1
|45 – 54
|3956
|18.3
|55 – 64
|2843
|13.1
|65+
|5810
|26.8
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|62%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|35%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|13
|0.5
|15 – 24
|59
|2
|25 – 34
|179
|6.2
|35 – 44
|240
|8.3
|45 – 54
|389
|13.5
|55 – 64
|424
|14.7
|65+
|1555
|54
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|127
|0.6%
|Cavan
|694
|3.2%
|Clare
|249
|1.1%
|Cork
|1177
|5.4%
|Donegal
|466
|2.2%
|Dublin
|10670
|49.3%
|Galway
|369
|1.7%
|Kerry
|301
|1.4%
|Kildare
|1280
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|258
|1.2%
|Laois
|238
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|70
|0.3%
|Limerick
|585
|2.7%
|Longford
|235
|1.1%
|Louth
|685
|3.2%
|Mayo
|510
|2.4%
|Meath
|717
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|429
|2%
|Offaly
|317
|1.5%
|Roscommon
|181
|0.8%
|Sligo
|120
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|486
|2.2%
|Waterford
|139
|0.6%
|Westmeath
|547
|2.5%
|Wexford
|184
|0.8%
|Wicklow
|625
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 3 May.