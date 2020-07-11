COVID-19: 23 more cases nationally – none in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 10 July, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,611* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,611 reflects this.)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,588
Total number hospitalised 3,330
Total number admitted to ICU 436
Total number of deaths 1,487
Total number of healthcare workers 8,273
Number clusters notified 1,920
Cases associated with clusters 13,087
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 9 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,619 57.1
Male 10,939 42.8
Unknown 30 0.1
Total 25,588

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 9 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 178 0.7
5 – 14 336 1.3
15 – 24 1933 7.6
25 – 34 4300 16.8
35 – 44 4505 17.6
45 – 54 4582 17.9
55 – 64 3260 12.7
65 – 74 1806 7.1
75 – 84 2296 9
85+ 2370 9.3
Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 9 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 32.6
Close contact with confirmed case 65
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 9 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 23 0.7
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 74 2.2
25 – 34 197 5.9
35 – 44 273 8.2
45 – 54 447 13.4
55 – 64 495 14.9
65 – 74 583 17.5
75 – 84 743 22.3
85+ 476 14.3
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 9 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 176 0.7
Cavan 865 3.4
Clare 368 1.4
Cork 1545 6
Donegal 468 1.8
Dublin 12287 48
Galway 490 1.9
Kerry 311 1.2
Kildare 1506 5.9
Kilkenny 356 1.4
Laois 265 1
Leitrim 82 0.3
Limerick 589 2.3
Longford 287 1.1
Louth 785 3.1
Mayo 573 2.2
Meath 812 3.2
Monaghan 539 2.1
Offaly 486 1.9
Roscommon 346 1.4
Sligo 148 0.6
Tipperary 543 2.1
Waterford 165 0.6
Westmeath 676 2.6
Wexford 218 0.9
Wicklow 702 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 9 July.