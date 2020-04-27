COVID-19: 18 more deaths nationally and 18 more cases confirmed in Tipperary

A further 18 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
The latest figures bring the total deaths to 1,102.
There have also been 386 more cases confirmed which means the total is now 19,648.
In Tipperary, there are now 364 confirmed cases – an increase of 18.
The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:
18 new deaths and 386 new cases confirmed
- the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 18 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total death total to 1,102 (following closer inspection by the HPSC, 3 deaths that were reported earlier have now been removed)
- 386 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland
- there are now 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland
As of 11am Monday 27th April, the HPSC has been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions.
“The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings. In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level.
“Improvements are still needed in these important measures.”
Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “We are very aware how difficult the current restrictions are for people and families. There are a number of supports available on gov.ie/together and yourmentalhealth.ie so please use these facilities and contact your GP if you are very stressed.”
Breakdown of the 903 lab confirmed deaths
- 431 (48%) were hospitalised
- 56 (6.2%) were admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU)
- 778 (86%) were reported to have had underlying health conditions
- there were 477 (53%) male and 426 (47%) female
- the median age was 83
- the mean age was 81
Breakdown of the 357 cases admitted to ICU
|Total admissions
|357
|100%
|Remaining in ICU
|146
|41
|Discharged from ICU
|154
|43%
|Deaths
|56
|15.7%
|People who had underlying conditions
|295
|83%
- the median age was 60
Breakdown of the situation in community residential and nursing home settings
- there were 355 clusters in community residential settings; 211 of which were in nursing homes
- there were 3875 cases in community residential settings, 3048 of which were in nursing homes
- 317 people were admitted to hospital from community residential settings; 213 of whom came from nursing homes
- 641 people have died in community residential settings; 546 of whom were in nursing homes
Cases as of Saturday 25 April 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%
- Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,102 deaths reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|19,095
|Total number hospitalised
|2,625
|Total number admitted to ICU
|353
|Total number of deaths
|897
|Total number of healthcare workers
|5,204
|Number clusters notified
|604
|Cases associated with clusters
|5,272
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|10,963
|57.4
|Male
|8,051
|42.2
|Unknown
|81
|0.4
|Total
|19,095
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|33
|0.2
|1 – 4
|64
|0.3
|5 – 14
|190
|1
|15 – 24
|1,236
|6.5
|25 – 34
|3,069
|16.1
|35 – 44
|3,285
|17.2
|45 – 54
|3,526
|18.5
|55 – 64
|2,566
|13.4
|65+
|5,101
|26.7
|Unknown
|25
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|64%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|33%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|14
|0.5
|5 – 14
|8
|0.3
|15 – 24
|54
|2.1
|25 – 34
|160
|6.1
|35 – 44
|226
|8.5
|45 – 54
|352
|13.4
|55 – 64
|396
|15.1
|65+
|1412
|53.8
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April
Cases by county
|Carlow
|92
|0.5%
|Cavan
|609
|3.2%
|Clare
|212
|1.1%
|Cork
|1125
|5.9%
|Donegal
|452
|2.4%
|Dublin
|9532
|%
|Galway
|335
|1.8%
|Kerry
|288
|1.5%
|Kildare
|1127
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|233
|1.2%
|Laois
|205
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|66
|0.3%
|Limerick
|457
|2.4%
|Longford
|129
|0.7%
|Louth
|627
|3.3%
|Mayo
|464
|2.4%
|Meath
|626
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|373
|2%
|Offaly
|228
|1.2%
|Roscommon
|135
|0.7%
|Sligo
|114
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|364
|1.9%
|Waterford
|137
|0.7%
|Westmeath
|446
|2.4%
|Wexford
|162
|0.8%
|Wicklow
|557
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 24 April 2020.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.