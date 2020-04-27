COVID-19: 18 more deaths nationally and 18 more cases confirmed in Tipperary

A further 18 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

The latest figures bring the total deaths to 1,102.

There have also been 386 more cases confirmed which means the total is now 19,648.

In Tipperary, there are now 364 confirmed cases – an increase of 18.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions. "The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings. In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level. "Improvements are still needed in these important measures." Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: "We are very aware how difficult the current restrictions are for people and families. There are a number of supports available on gov.ie/together and yourmentalhealth.ie so please use these facilities and contact your GP if you are very stressed."

Breakdown of the 903 lab confirmed deaths

431 (48%) were hospitalised

56 (6.2%) were admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU)

778 (86%) were reported to have had underlying health conditions

there were 477 (53%) male and 426 (47%) female

the median age was 83

the mean age was 81

Breakdown of the 357 cases admitted to ICU

Total admissions 357 100% Remaining in ICU 146 41 Discharged from ICU 154 43% Deaths 56 15.7% People who had underlying conditions 295 83%

the median age was 60

Breakdown of the situation in community residential and nursing home settings