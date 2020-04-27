COVID-19: 18 more deaths nationally and 18 more cases confirmed in Tipperary

A further 18 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

The latest figures bring the total deaths to 1,102.

There have also been 386 more cases confirmed which means the total is now 19,648.

In Tipperary, there are now 364 confirmed cases – an increase of 18.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions.

“The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings. In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level.

“Improvements are still needed in these important measures.”

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “We are very aware how difficult the current restrictions are for people and families. There are a number of supports available on gov.ie/together and yourmentalhealth.ie so please use these facilities and contact your GP if you are very stressed.”

Breakdown of the 903 lab confirmed deaths

  • 431 (48%) were hospitalised
  • 56 (6.2%) were admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU)
  • 778 (86%) were reported to have had underlying health conditions
  • there were 477 (53%) male and 426 (47%) female
  • the median age was 83
  • the mean age was 81

Breakdown of the 357 cases admitted to ICU

Total admissions 357 100%
Remaining in ICU 146 41
Discharged from ICU 154 43%
Deaths 56 15.7%
People who had underlying conditions 295 83%
  • the median age was 60

Breakdown of the situation in community residential and nursing home settings

  • there were 355 clusters in community residential settings; 211 of which were in nursing homes
  • there were 3875 cases in community residential settings, 3048 of which were in nursing homes
  • 317 people were admitted to hospital from community residential settings; 213 of whom came from nursing homes
  • 641 people have died in community residential settings; 546 of whom were in nursing homes

Cases as of Saturday 25 April 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 42% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
  • 2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%
  • Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,102 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 19,095
Total number hospitalised 2,625
Total number admitted to ICU 353
Total number of deaths 897
Total number of healthcare workers 5,204
Number clusters notified 604
Cases associated with clusters 5,272
Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total
Female 10,963 57.4
Male 8,051 42.2
Unknown 81 0.4
Total 19,095

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total
<1 33 0.2
1 – 4 64 0.3
5 – 14 190 1
15 – 24 1,236 6.5
25 – 34 3,069 16.1
35 – 44 3,285 17.2
45 – 54 3,526 18.5
55 – 64 2,566 13.4
65+ 5,101 26.7
Unknown 25 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 64%
Close contact with confirmed case 33%
Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total
<5 14 0.5
5 – 14 8 0.3
15 – 24 54 2.1
25 – 34 160 6.1
35 – 44 226 8.5
45 – 54 352 13.4
55 – 64 396 15.1
65+ 1412 53.8
Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 25 April

Cases by county

Carlow 92 0.5%
Cavan 609 3.2%
Clare 212 1.1%
Cork 1125 5.9%
Donegal 452 2.4%
Dublin 9532 %
Galway 335 1.8%
Kerry 288 1.5%
Kildare 1127 5.9%
Kilkenny 233 1.2%
Laois 205 1.1%
Leitrim 66 0.3%
Limerick 457 2.4%
Longford 129 0.7%
Louth 627 3.3%
Mayo 464 2.4%
Meath 626 3.3%
Monaghan 373 2%
Offaly 228 1.2%
Roscommon 135 0.7%
Sligo 114 0.6%
Tipperary 364 1.9%
Waterford 137 0.7%
Westmeath 446 2.4%
Wexford 162 0.8%
Wicklow 557 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 24 April 2020.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.