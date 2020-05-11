COVID-19: 139 more cases nationally and 6 more in Tipperary

A further 15 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

There have also been 139 new cases confirmed.

1,467 people in total have so far lost their lives, while there are 23,135 confirmed cases in this country.

In Tipperary, a further six cases have been diagnosed, bringing the county’s total to 523.

This represents 2.3% of the overall figure.

The full statement reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 15 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,467* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 11 May, the HPSC has been notified of 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 9 May (22,894 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“As we approach May 18, the next date highlighted in the government’s roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with COVID-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.

“While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”

ENDS

Notes to the Editor:

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 deaths. The figure of 1,467 deaths reflects this.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that while 43% of the population believe that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, compliance with safe behaviours to protect from COVID-19 remains high, with 95% of people washing their hands more often, 78% coughing into their elbows, 71% disposing of used tissues immediately and 90% social distancing in queues.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today (Monday 11 May), which is conducted twice weekly, reveals that the public intend to continue with safe behaviours into the future:

71% intend to use sanitiser, up from 59% one month ago

61% intend on sitting further apart from others when outside or on public transport, up from 36% one month ago

34% intend on staying at home rather than going out, up from 16% one month ago

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 22,894 Total number hospitalised 2,998 Total number admitted to ICU 383 Total number of deaths 1,217 Total number of healthcare workers 6,834 Number clusters notified 755 Cases associated with clusters 8,208 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 9 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 13129 57.3 Male 9698 42.4 Unknown 67 0.3 Total 22,894

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 9 May.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 42 0.2 1 – 4 79 0.3 5 – 14 258 1.1 15 – 24 1604 7 25 – 34 3745 16.4 35 – 44 3964 17.3 45 – 54 4148 18.1 55 – 64 2987 13 65 – 74 1671 7.3 75 – 84 2147 9.4 85+ 2223 9.7 Unknown 26 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 9 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 61% Close contact with confirmed case 36% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 9 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 18 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.6 15 – 24 65 2.2 25 – 34 178 5.9 35 – 44 239 8 45 – 54 405 13.5 55 – 64 436 14.5 65 – 74 525 17.5 75 – 84 683 22.8 85+ 430 14.3 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 9 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

Carlow 141 0.6% Cavan 753 3.3% Clare 305 1.3% Cork 1232 5.4% Donegal 472 2.1% Dublin 11175 48.8% Galway 392 1.7% Kerry 303 1.3% Kildare 1331 5.8% Kilkenny 280 1.2% Laois 248 1.1% Leitrim 74 0.3% Limerick 582 2.5% Longford 267 1.2% Louth 730 3.2% Mayo 522 2.3% Meath 760 3.3% Monaghan 449 2% Offaly 351 1.5% Roscommon 247 1.1% Sligo 123 0.5% Tipperary 523 2.3% Waterford 143 0.6% Westmeath 643 2.8% Wexford 202 0.9% Wicklow 646 2.8%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 9 May.

To note: the number of reported events today (22,894) minus the number of reported events yesterday (22,671) = 223.

However, due to ongoing validation, 55 events included in yesterday’s NPHET report have been removed from Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR). In light of this, “Number of new cases since previous day” = 278.