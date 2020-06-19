COVID-19: 13 more cases nationally but still no new ones in Tipperary

The Covid-19 death toll here has risen to 1,714 following confirmation of two further deaths linked to the virus.

There have now been 25,368 diagnosed cases since the outbreak began at the end of February, with 13 new cases recorded today.

In Tipperary, for the ninth evening in a row there have been no new cases reported.

In the last fortnight (since June 5th), just one case was diagnosed in the Premier County.

This evening’s statement from the HPSC can be read below:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,714* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,714 deaths reflects this.)

As of midnight Thursday 18 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 – and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms – is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Gov.ie/health and HSE.ie should continue to be the key sources of information on public health measures for COVID-19.

“Additionally, the new COVID-19 dashboard is a useful tool for anyone who wants to more about the disease in the community around them. Great progress has been made but the virus is still circulating and, as the World Health Organization has said, the biggest threat now is complacency.”

ENDS

Cases as on Wednesday 17 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 17 June (25,355 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,286 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 416 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,154 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,248 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,439 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 61%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,355 Total number hospitalised 3,286 Total number admitted to ICU 416 Total number of deaths 1,455 Total number of healthcare workers 8,154 Number clusters notified 1,031 Cases associated with clusters 10,834 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,494 57 Male 10,831 43 Unknown 30 Total 25,355

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 170 0.67 5 – 14 325 1.28 15 – 24 1877 7.4 25 – 34 4248 16.75 35 – 44 4462 17.6 45 – 54 4561 18 55 – 64 3240 12.8 65 – 74 1801 7.1 75 – 84 2289 9 85+ 2359 9.3 Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 37.01% Close contact with confirmed case 60.62% Travel abroad 2.3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 21 0.6 5 – 14 16 0.5 15 – 24 70 2.1 25 – 34 200 6.1 35 – 44 262 8 45 – 54 445 13.5 55 – 64 488 14.8 65 – 74 579 17.6 75 – 84 735 22.4 85+ 468 14.2 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 173 0.7 Cavan 860 3.4 Clare 369 1.5 Cork 1535 6.1 Donegal 470 1.9 Dublin 12248 48.3 Galway 485 1.9 Kerry 309 1.2 Kildare 1439 5.7 Kilkenny 351 1.4 Laois 264 1 Leitrim 84 0.3 Limerick 583 2.3 Longford 285 1.1 Louth 778 3.1 Mayo 571 2.3 Meath 806 3.2 Monaghan 536 2.1 Offaly 482 1.9 Roscommon 344 1.4 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 541 2.1 Waterford 155 0.6 Westmeath 670 2.6 Wexford 216 0.9 Wicklow 672 2.7