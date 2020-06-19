COVID-19: 13 more cases nationally but still no new ones in Tipperary

The Covid-19 death toll here has risen to 1,714 following confirmation of two further deaths linked to the virus.
There have now been 25,368 diagnosed cases since the outbreak began at the end of February, with 13 new cases recorded today.
In Tipperary, for the ninth evening in a row there have been no new cases reported.
In the last fortnight (since June 5th), just one case was diagnosed in the Premier County.
This evening’s statement from the HPSC can be read below:
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total of 1,714* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,714 deaths reflects this.)
As of midnight Thursday 18 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.
“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 – and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms – is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.”
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Gov.ie/health and HSE.ie should continue to be the key sources of information on public health measures for COVID-19.
“Additionally, the new COVID-19 dashboard is a useful tool for anyone who wants to more about the disease in the community around them. Great progress has been made but the virus is still circulating and, as the World Health Organization has said, the biggest threat now is complacency.”
ENDS
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 17 June (25,355 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,286 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 416 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,154 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,248 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,439 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 61%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
|Total number of cases
|25,355
|Total number hospitalised
|3,286
|Total number admitted to ICU
|416
|Total number of deaths
|1,455
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,154
|Number clusters notified
|1,031
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,834
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,494
|57
|Male
|10,831
|43
|Unknown
|30
|Total
|25,355
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|170
|0.67
|5 – 14
|325
|1.28
|15 – 24
|1877
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4248
|16.75
|35 – 44
|4462
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4561
|18
|55 – 64
|3240
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1801
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2289
|9
|85+
|2359
|9.3
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.
|Community transmission
|37.01%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|60.62%
|Travel abroad
|2.3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.6
|5 – 14
|16
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.1
|25 – 34
|200
|6.1
|35 – 44
|262
|8
|45 – 54
|445
|13.5
|55 – 64
|488
|14.8
|65 – 74
|579
|17.6
|75 – 84
|735
|22.4
|85+
|468
|14.2
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|173
|0.7
|Cavan
|860
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.5
|Cork
|1535
|6.1
|Donegal
|470
|1.9
|Dublin
|12248
|48.3
|Galway
|485
|1.9
|Kerry
|309
|1.2
|Kildare
|1439
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|351
|1.4
|Laois
|264
|1
|Leitrim
|84
|0.3
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.1
|Louth
|778
|3.1
|Mayo
|571
|2.3
|Meath
|806
|3.2
|Monaghan
|536
|2.1
|Offaly
|482
|1.9
|Roscommon
|344
|1.4
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|541
|2.1
|Waterford
|155
|0.6
|Westmeath
|670
|2.6
|Wexford
|216
|0.9
|Wicklow
|672
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 17 June.