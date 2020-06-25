COVID-19: 11 further cases in Ireland, no more in Tipperary

One person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in the Republic.
Officials at the Department of Health say 11 further cases have also been confirmed.
The pandemic death toll here how stands at 1,727 — with 25,405 people known to have contracted the disease.
In Tipperary, no further cases were reported this evening, meaning the county’s total is still at 543 since the outbreak began back in March.
In the last fortnight, there have been 2 cases diagnosed in the Premier County.
This evening’s full press release from the HPSC can be read below:
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 1 person with COVID-19 has died.
There has now been a total of 1,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 24 June, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,405* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,405 confirmed cases reflects this.)
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 25 June) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“NPHET noted today that over a third of new cases in the past 14 days are under 35 years of age. It also noted a number of EU countries reported an increase in new cases.
“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland.
“The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing COVID-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“COVID-19 is accelerating globally with 4 million cases recorded in the last month.
“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”
ENDS
|Total number of cases
|25,394
|Total number hospitalised
|3,293
|Total number admitted to ICU
|433
|Total number of deaths
|1,468
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,178
|Number clusters notified
|1,321
|Cases associated with clusters
|11,536
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 23 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,509
|57.1
|Male
|10,855
|42.8
|Unknown
|30
|0.1
|Total
|25,394
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 23 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|170
|0.7
|5 – 14
|327
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1884
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4256
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4471
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4562
|18
|55 – 64
|3247
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1802
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2287
|9
|85+
|2366
|9.3
|Unknown
|22
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 23 June.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|35.4
|Close contact with confirmed case
|62.3
|Travel abroad
|2.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 23 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.6
|5 – 14
|16
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.1
|25 – 34
|196
|6
|35 – 44
|265
|8
|45 – 54
|444
|13.5
|55 – 64
|490
|14.9
|65 – 74
|580
|17.6
|75 – 84
|737
|22.4
|85+
|472
|14.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 23 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|175
|0.7
|Cavan
|862
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.5
|Cork
|1535
|6
|Donegal
|464
|1.8
|Dublin
|12218
|48.1
|Galway
|485
|1.9
|Kerry
|310
|1.2
|Kildare
|1477
|5.8
|Kilkenny
|354
|1.4
|Laois
|265
|1
|Leitrim
|78
|0.3
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.1
|Louth
|780
|3.1
|Mayo
|571
|2.3
|Meath
|808
|3.2
|Monaghan
|537
|2.1
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|345
|1.4
|Sligo
|125
|0.5
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|Waterford
|156
|0.6
|Westmeath
|672
|2.7
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|697
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 23 June.