COVID-19: More than 10,600 confirmed cases now in Ireland – 200 of those in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 31 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:

26 deaths located in the east, 3 in the north west, 1 in the south and 1 in the west of the country

the deaths included 18 females and 13 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 82

25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A summary of all 365 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that:

215 (59%) of those who died were male, 150 (41%) were female

the median age of those who died is 82

247 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 37 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Monday 13 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases:

527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Department research

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the percentage of the population who feel we are experiencing the worst of the pandemic right now has risen strongly from 11% on 16 March to 37% today, though 55% feel the worst is still ahead of us.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:

the percentage of people behaving safely continues to rise for behaviours such as washing hands (94%) and using sanitiser (81%), but has fallen for sitting apart from others (59%) possibly reflecting more time spent at home

the vast majority are staying at home rather than going out: up from 78% on 16 March to 90% currently

while a significant proportion of the population reported feelings of worry (43%) and anxiety (38%), a similar proportion reported feelings of enjoyment (46%) and happiness (36%) in today’s survey

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

Today marks a milestone in Ireland’s experience of COVID-19 as we see the number of confirmed cases exceed 10,000.

“The number of community cases of COVID-19 shows why we continue to need the public health measures that we currently have in place. I understand that the current restrictions are tough, especially during a bank holiday weekend when in normal circumstances most of us would have met up with family and friends but I ask that the public continue to work with us and follow the guidelines that are in place.

“The next three weeks will prove crucial to Ireland’s COVID-19 story and by working together we give ourselves the best chance to slow the spread and save lives.”

Cases as on Saturday 13 April 2020

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 11 April (9,484 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:

45% are male and 54% are female, with 401 clusters involving 1,795 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,849 cases (20%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 268 cases have been admitted to ICU

2,489 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,006 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 730 cases (8%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 7%

ENDS

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 9484 Total number hospitalised 1849 Total number admitted to ICU 268 Total number of deaths 362 Total number of healthcare workers 2489 Number clusters notified 401 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 5115 53.9 Male 4225 44.5 Unknown 144 1.1 Total 9484

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 19 0.2 1 – 4 29 0.3 5 – 14 67 0.7 15 – 24 598 6.3 25 – 34 1647 17.4 35 – 44 1757 18.5 45 – 54 1812 19.1 55 – 64 1411 14.9 65+ 2123 22.4 Unknown 21 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 66% Close contact with confirmed case 27% Travel Abroad 7%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 11 0.6 5 – 14 5 0.3 15 – 24 44 2.4 25 – 34 125 6.8 35 – 44 150 8.1 45 – 54 272 14.7 55 – 64 287 15.5 65+ 953 51.5 Unknown 2 0.1

All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.

Cases by county

Carlow 38 0.4% Cavan 222 2.3% Clare 98 1% Cork 730 7.7% Donegal 225 2.4% Dublin 5006 52.8% Galway 197 2.1% Kerry 100 2.1% Kildare 404 4.3% Kilkenny 136 1.4% Laois 88 0.9% Leitrim 32 0.3% Limerick 252 2.7% Longford 56 0.6% Louth 195 2.1% Mayo 194 2% Meath 289 3% Monaghan 95 1% Offaly 133 1.4% Roscommon 39 0.4% Sligo 45 0.5% Tipperary 200 2.1% Waterford 73 0.8% Westmeath 213 2.2% Wexford 52 0.5% Wicklow 272 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.