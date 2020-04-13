COVID-19: More than 10,600 confirmed cases now in Ireland – 200 of those in Tipperary

Tipperary now has 200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, released this evening, show there has been an increase of 25 cases in the Premier County since the last release.
Those figures were collated at midnight on Easter Sunday.
Nationally, there have been a further 31 deaths, and 992 additional confirmed cases (that figure includes 465 that have now returned from the German laboratory*).
The total deaths for the Republic of Ireland is now 365, and there are 10,647 cases.
*Samples were sent out to a German laboratory a number of weeks ago for testing which have begun to return in recent days.
Here is this evening’s statement in full:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Monday 13 April
Published: 13 April 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 31 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:
- 26 deaths located in the east, 3 in the north west, 1 in the south and 1 in the west of the country
- the deaths included 18 females and 13 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 82
- 25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
A summary of all 365 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that:
- 215 (59%) of those who died were male, 150 (41%) were female
- the median age of those who died is 82
- 247 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 37 admitted to ICU
As of 11.15am Monday 13 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases:
- 527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany
With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Department research
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the percentage of the population who feel we are experiencing the worst of the pandemic right now has risen strongly from 11% on 16 March to 37% today, though 55% feel the worst is still ahead of us.
The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:
- the percentage of people behaving safely continues to rise for behaviours such as washing hands (94%) and using sanitiser (81%), but has fallen for sitting apart from others (59%) possibly reflecting more time spent at home
- the vast majority are staying at home rather than going out: up from 78% on 16 March to 90% currently
- while a significant proportion of the population reported feelings of worry (43%) and anxiety (38%), a similar proportion reported feelings of enjoyment (46%) and happiness (36%) in today’s survey
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Cases as on Saturday 13 April 2020
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 11 April (9,484 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:
- 45% are male and 54% are female, with 401 clusters involving 1,795 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,849 cases (20%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 268 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 2,489 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,006 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 730 cases (8%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 7%
ENDS
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|9484
|Total number hospitalised
|1849
|Total number admitted to ICU
|268
|Total number of deaths
|362
|Total number of healthcare workers
|2489
|Number clusters notified
|401
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|5115
|53.9
|Male
|4225
|44.5
|Unknown
|144
|1.1
|Total
|9484
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|19
|0.2
|1 – 4
|29
|0.3
|5 – 14
|67
|0.7
|15 – 24
|598
|6.3
|25 – 34
|1647
|17.4
|35 – 44
|1757
|18.5
|45 – 54
|1812
|19.1
|55 – 64
|1411
|14.9
|65+
|2123
|22.4
|Unknown
|21
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|66%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|27%
|Travel Abroad
|7%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|11
|0.6
|5 – 14
|5
|0.3
|15 – 24
|44
|2.4
|25 – 34
|125
|6.8
|35 – 44
|150
|8.1
|45 – 54
|272
|14.7
|55 – 64
|287
|15.5
|65+
|953
|51.5
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
- All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|38
|0.4%
|Cavan
|222
|2.3%
|Clare
|98
|1%
|Cork
|730
|7.7%
|Donegal
|225
|2.4%
|Dublin
|5006
|52.8%
|Galway
|197
|2.1%
|Kerry
|100
|2.1%
|Kildare
|404
|4.3%
|Kilkenny
|136
|1.4%
|Laois
|88
|0.9%
|Leitrim
|32
|0.3%
|Limerick
|252
|2.7%
|Longford
|56
|0.6%
|Louth
|195
|2.1%
|Mayo
|194
|2%
|Meath
|289
|3%
|Monaghan
|95
|1%
|Offaly
|133
|1.4%
|Roscommon
|39
|0.4%
|Sligo
|45
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|200
|2.1%
|Waterford
|73
|0.8%
|Westmeath
|213
|2.2%
|Wexford
|52
|0.5%
|Wicklow
|272
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 April.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.