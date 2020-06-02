COVID-19: 10 new cases nationally but slight jump in cases in Tipperary

A further 8 people with Covid19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

10 new cases have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 1,658, while there have been 25,066 confirmed cases.

While the national increases reported this evening are low compared to what they have been, there has been a slight spike in new cases in Tipperary.

There are now 538 diagnosed cases in the Premier County – an increase of eight.

The jump in numbers is in stark contrast to what had been the case locally for almost the last fortnight. For nine days in a row (up to Friday evening last) there had been no new cases diagnosed within the county.

Since Friday, the daily figure has only increased by one or two cases.

However, Tipp FM understands that in some instances the likes of healthcare workers are being tested in centres outside the county, such as Limerick, so this jump now could be as a result of those cases simply being reassigned from those counties, back to Tipperary.

This theory is further bolstered by the fact that Limerick’s figures have gone from 594 in yesterday evening’s announcement, to 581 this evening. This means that 13 of their cases have either been denotified following post mortems, or that the addresses of those tested in their centres have now been examined and the cases reassigned to the correct counties.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 8 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,658 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 1 June the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Sunday 31 May

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 31 May (25,056 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,292 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,986 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,090 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of COVID-19 notified, 54% of which are aged between 24-55 years old. Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 4 June and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said:

“As of midnight Monday 1 June, 348,416 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7%.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“47% of people are taking longer than 4 days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed. We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,056 Total number hospitalised 3,292 Total number admitted to ICU 408 Total number of deaths 1,394 Total number of healthcare workers 7,986 Number clusters notified 867 Cases associated with clusters 10,018 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 31 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,332 57.2 Male 10,693 42.68 Unknown 31 0.12 Total 25,056

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 31 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 47 0.2 1 – 4 109 0.4 5 – 14 318 1.3 15 – 24 1841 7.4 25 – 34 4205 16.8 35 – 44 4407 17.6 45 – 54 4502 18 55 – 64 3213 12.8 65 – 74 1785 7.1 75 – 84 2262 9 85+ 2344 9.4 Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 31 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 39.08% Close contact with confirmed case 58.36% Travel abroad 2.29%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 31 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 72 2.2 25 – 34 198 6 35 – 44 254 7.7 45 – 54 443 13.5 55 – 64 482 14.6 65 – 74 577 17.5 75 – 84 748 22.7 85+ 479 14.6 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 31 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 166 0.7 Cavan 844 3.4 Clare 368 1.5 Cork 1517 6 Donegal 477 1.9 Dublin 12090 48.3 Galway 482 1.9 Kerry 308 1.2 Kildare 1419 5.7 Kilkenny 338 1.4 Laois 259 1 Leitrim 83 0.3 Limerick 581 2.3 Longford 283 1.1 Louth 776 3.1 Mayo 570 2.3 Meath 800 3.2 Monaghan 512 2 Offaly 478 1.9 Roscommon 335 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 538 2.2 Waterford 153 0.6 Westmeath 670 2.7 Wexford 213 0.9 Wicklow 667 2.7