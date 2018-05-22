Coveney says referendum campaign has been divisive

The Tánaiste admits the referendum campaign was always going to be a bitter debate at times.

However speaking to Tipp FM Simon Coveney says while there have been some unsavoury incidents all in all it has been relatively clean.

The Foreign Affairs Minister feels any discussion on such an emotive issue will always lead to heated exchanges.



Meanwhile the No side have said politicians shouldn’t be trusted when it comes to abortion.

Yesterday Love Both handed a blank cheque into government buildings saying that’s what people would be giving politicians if they vote for repeal.