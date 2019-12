Coláiste Chluain Meala in Clonmel is to be strategically reviewed with a view to regenerating it.

There will be no first years enrolled to the co-ed school for the 2020/21 academic year, as part of the plans by the Tipperary ETB.

The overall plan is to re position the school as a key choice within the town.

Chief Executive of Tipperary ETB, Bernadette Cullen told Tipp FM News the development of a master-plan is needed to bring the school back to where it should be.