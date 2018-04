Irish Country Star Big Tom McBride has died aged 81, his family have confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Big Tom McBride(RIP) this morning,” a statement the singer’s official Facebook page said.

“Dad passed away peacefully in the company of his family.

“He will be sadly missed by all who new him.

“May he rest in peace.”

McBride, best known as frontman of Big Tom and the Mainliners, had been playing live up until recently.