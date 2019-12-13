Counterfeit goods seized in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí have seized a large quantity of counterfeit goods in County Tipperary.

At around 6 o’clock on Thursday evening detectives from the Clonmel Garda District executed a search warrant at a house in Mountain View in Carrick-on-Suir.

During the course of the search they seized suspected counterfeit footwear, clothing, handbags and cosmetics worth approximately 18,000 Euro.

The items were labelled as Nike, Adidas, Ted Baker, North Face and Hugo Boss.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.