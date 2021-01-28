Councillors vote to proceed with only a portion of Tipp Town enhancement works

Only a portion of the €5m enhancement scheme in Tipp Town will proceed, following a vote by councillors.

The Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District has decided to go ahead with the road upgrade works from the Bansha Road Roundabout as far as the cemetery on the N74.

However, it was decided not to proceed with the works in the town centre but clarification is being sought on whether Transport Infrastructure Ireland will fund road resurfacing.

It means that only about half of the planned works by Transport Infrastructure Ireland will go ahead.

Local councillors Tony Black and Anne Marie Ryan were the only represenatives to oppose the new arrangement made at today’s special meeting.