Councillors vote for grassroots approach to climate change

Representatives at this month’s gathering of the Tipperary County Council voted to call on the Dept. for the Environment to educate children on the dangers of climate change.

Currently Ireland is rated the worst in Europe for reaching it’s 2020 climate change targets.

Councillors Andy Moloney and Richie Molloy called for funding and resources to be allocated to schools and colleges to inform the next generation on the contentious issue.

Councillor Molloy felt it was important to inform people on the topic on a grassroots level.

