Councillors express concerns amid ‘Hidden Heartlands’ announcement

Councillors in North Tipperary have expressed concerns amid the announcement of ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ – Failte Ireland’s latest new tourism brand for North Tipperary and the Midlands region.

While representatives welcomed the news for North Tipp at this month’s meeting of Nenagh Municipal district, questions were raised about facilities and infrastructure to cater for the expected boost in tourism.

The project will encourage visitors to get ‘active in nature’ and explore the region’s natural assets – The River Shannon, the Beara Breifne Way and the Lough Derg area will all be central features of the plan.

Substantial funding is in the pipeline for the project, Director of Planning Marcus O’Connor says it’s a long time coming:

While the announcement was warmly welcomed by Cllrs, calls were made for the council to adopt a strategy for creating more available bed nights in north Tipp.

Cllr Hughie McGrath says a plan needs to be put in place so that tourists don’t venture further afield in search of suitable accommadation:

Roads were also flagged as a major setback in the plan with cllrs calling on the council to carry out necessary repairs in preparation for the expected influx of tourists.

Cllr Ger Darcy described some of the roads in North Tipp as pitiful: