Councillors call for action on Tipp post office closures

The protection of rural post offices in Tipperary was discussed at length at this months meeting of Tipperary County Council.

Currently 8 post offices across the Premier are facing closure as part of a cost cutting plan by An Post.

Councillors are seeking measures to halt the closures – one of these was the adoption of a New Zealand style banking post office, which would create a community banking outlet within each post office, utilising the infrastructure already in place.

Elected representatives called on Communications Minister Denis Naughten to enact a Dail bill passed in 2016 to ensure the protection of rural post offices from closures such as these.

Clonmel representative Pat English urged the Government had to commit to saving the post offices.

Councillor Martin Lonergan stressed the importance of integrating other businesses in to the post office network in order to ensure their survival.