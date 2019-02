A Tipperary County Councillor is calling for traffic calming measures to be introduced at Killinan Cross outside Thurles.

The area, which is a busy access route to and from Thurles, has become an accident hot-spot.

Currently the Engineering section of the local authority is examining the best course of action for the area.

Cllr David Doran was glad that improvements were on the agenda but felt that the executive must act quickly to prevent more accidents.