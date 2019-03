Independent Cashel Cllr Tom Wood has announced his retirement from politics.

Cllr Wood was first elected to Cashel Town Council in 1979 and contested 14 elections.

He was mayor of Cashel and a member of the health committee for the region.

In that capacity, he fought to secure the new 90 bed unit planned for the replacement of the existing buildings at St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel.

Cllr Wood said after four decades, he felt it was his time to step aside.