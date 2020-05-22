Councillor Pat English elected Mayor of Clonmel.

The Workers & Unemployed Action Group representatives third term in office will be slightly shorter than usual.

He takes up to position following the recent election of Garret Ahearn to the Seanad.

Mayor English will hold the position until the end of June.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said being Mayor was still a great honour and took the opportunity to thank frontline workers for their efforts during Covid-19.

“The ordinary people on the street still recognise the fact that the town has a Mayor. When you have Mayoral reception and that people do really appreciate it and they get acknowledgement locally for what they do in their communities.”

“I might use the chance just to thank frontline workers and the various volunteers around for their dedication and sacrifice with the ongoing battle with the Covid. In my mind they’re heroes and heroines and as Mayor I’d like to thank each and every one of them.”