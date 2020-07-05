Councillor highlights delay in prescription charge reduction with Health Minister

A local councillor has written to the new Health Minister over the failure to reduce the prescription charge for medical card holders.

Richie Molloy, who’s also the manager of the Tipperary branch of Family Carers Ireland, says the reduction was to come into effect on July 1st, as outlined in last October’s budget.

However, this hasn’t yet happened.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, he says he’s hopeful it will be rectified quickly:

“A number of family carers have been contacting me in the last week to say that in the last Budget, there was a commitment to reduce prescription charges for medical card holders. And while I accept that the reduction is very small, at the end of the day if something was going up, it would go up immediately.

“I’ve written now to Stephen Donnelly to make him aware of this anomaly, and I’d hope that it will be signed into effect next week.”