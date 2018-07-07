Council urged to play its part in War of Independence commemoration

There are calls for Tipperary County Council to play its part in commemorating the centenary of the outbreak of the War of Independence.

The local authority is also being asked to work with local committees to mark the sitting of the first Dáil.

Councillor Pat English wants Tipperary County Council to organise a proper and respectful commemoration on January 21st 2019 – 100 years on from the first sitting of the Dáil and the War of Independence which also began that day at Soloheadbeg in West Tipperary.

Fianna Fáil’s Roger Kennedy has also asked that the council coordinate a suitable commemoration for the Tipperary members of the first Dáil – Seamus Burke, Joseph MacDonagh, PJ Malone and Pierce McCan.

The issue will be discussed at the July meeting of Tipperary County Council which will be held in the Civic Offices in Nenagh on Monday.