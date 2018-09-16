Council urged to incentive artisan markets

Tipperary County Council is being urged to devise a policy for incentivising the development of local markets.

Cllr Michael O’Meara cited the success of artisan markets in revitalizing communities and creating supplemental income for many in the region.

The markets are an opportunity for local producers to sell craft goods at a competitive price, boosting local economies.

The North Tipp representative recommended aiding those already engaged in markets by offering extra supports to enable their development.