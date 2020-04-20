Council rejects claims councillors weren’t told of isolation unit works

Tipperary County Council says elected representatives have been kept fully informed of proposals to use local authority houses as isolation units.

It follows claims by Nenagh based Councillor Seamus Morris that they had not been told about works taking place on some houses in his area.

The independent representative told Tipp FM he is receiving calls from people who fear that some houses are being restored as isolation units for people with suspected coronavirus.

Tipperary County Council Senior Engineer Jonathan Cooney says Councillor Morris should have been well aware.

“I would totally refute Councillor Morris’s comments in relation to not being informed because Tipperary County Council produced a guide to essential council services during Covid-19 and that information is up on the council website.”

“At the same time as that an information note was sent to all the Councillors and Oireachtas members by email attaching details of these essential services”

“And very clearly if you go on the council website today under Covid-19 you will see that list of essential services and under Municipal Districts it clearly states that work would continue on vacant houses on the basis of potential requirements for use as community self isolation units.”