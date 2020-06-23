Council playground move off to a great start

Children with disabilities or additional needs are already reaping the benefits of a designated hour for them to enjoy playground facilities across the county.

Tipperary County Council has set aside playgrounds for them from 11am to midday each weekday.

It followed a call from the Clonmel Covid-19 Community Group to allow these children to have access to play areas in a quieter environment.

Becca Laste is part of the group – she says the first day went extremely well.

“It was really, really nice – we saw one little fellow who hadn’t seen his friend since before lockdown so he was able to go in and play with his friend in the playground and have that bit of familiarity that he wouldn’t have had in the last number of weeks.”

“So it was really lovely to see.”