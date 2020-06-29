Council offices reopen

Tipperary County Council’s offices are reopening to the public from today.

Senior Executive Officer with the council, Ger Walsh says that’s one of a small number of changes for them.

“What people can expect from Phase 3 is I suppose access to our council offices and motor tax offices.”

“We’ll have seven additional public libraries open and all our public conveniences will also be open.”

“They’ll be the main changes as council activities have been happening behind closed doors and people have been making contact with us by phone, email and through the website but our offices will now be accessible to the public.”