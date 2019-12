Tipperary County Council are going to explore funding options to improve the Galtycastle Road on the entrance to Kingsyard at the foot of the Galtees.

Fine Gael Councillor Marie Murphy called for improvements to the road, even though it’s not included in the current three-year Road Works Programme.

She told Tipp FM News, the road is actually split between the Tipperary and Limerick county borders, but is used regularly by walkers and hikers going up the Galtees.