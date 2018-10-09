Council hoping for additional roads funding

There are hopes in Tipperary that there will be provisions made in the budget for extra funding for the county’s roads.
Following a bad winter last year, much of Tipperary’s road network was left in poor condition.
The funding allocated to the local authority for 2018 has been already spent – and promises had been made that should the funding be used, more would come on stream.
The council have made a number of submissions to obtain extra funding to enhance the Premier’s roads.
Council CEO Joe MacGrath says he’s discussed the issue with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.