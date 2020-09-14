Council Chief Executive says leisure centres to enjoy greater chunk of Property Tax takings

The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council is welcoming today’s decision to maintain the Local Property Tax rate at the same level for next year.

Councillors today voted by 22 to 17 to maintain the 10% increase in the tax which was introduced last year, which will generate a total of €1.2 million again in 2021.

Chief Executive Joe McGrath says that all money collected will continue to go towards funding local services.

He’s explained that a greater portion of money will go towards some public amenities to help them during the pandemic:

“On this occasion, half of it will be going towards topping up the grants and supports we give, for example, to Thurles Leisure Centre, the Sean Kelly Sports Centre and the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town, among others. Whatever allocation they got for 2020, they will get a 50% top up on their allocation for 2021, and that’s to assist them with the exceptional costs they’re incurring with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.”