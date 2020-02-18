Council CEO welcomes Tipp roads allocation

The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council says he’s encouraged by this year’s funding allocation for road improvements.

Joe MacGrath is highlighting ongoing increases in investment in recent years, which now sees a total of €43 million available for roads in Tipperary this year.

€29 million of that total comes from the Department of Transport for use on regional and local roads, an increase of 77 percent since 2016.

Mr MacGrath says it’s a cause of optimism for road infrastructure in Tipperary.