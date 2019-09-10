Council CEO defends increase in local property tax

Tipperary County Council’s CEO has defended the increase in local property tax in Tipperary.

Councillors yesterday voted for a 10% increase.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning CEO Joe McGrath said that all of the funds collected go back into communities across Tipperary.

He explains why the property tax increase was necessary this year.

However, Fianna Fáil Councillor Imelda Goldsboro voted against the increase – and was the only member of her party to do so.

She says she can’t get behind another tax that see people struggle.