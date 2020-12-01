Council announces restoration of many services under Level 3

Many Tipperary County Council services have also reopened to the public as part of the reintroduction of Level 3 restrictions.

Motor tax offices, public toilets, swimming pools and leisure centres have all reopened today, while direct access to Council offices across the county are via the customer service desks and receipt offices only.

People are encouraged to book an appointment with the appropriate section at the Council offices if possible.

Public libraries have reopened for browsing in Clonmel, Nenagh, Thurles, Cashel, Roscrea and Carrick-on-Suir, while ‘click-and-collect’ services are in place in Tipp Town, Cahir, Killenaule and Borrisokane.