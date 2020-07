A 14 week old puppy is officially Tipperary’s cutest dog.

Thousands of entries were received during the course of Tipp FM’s ‘Puppy Love’ Facebook competition.

After much deliberation the final choice was left open to the public with Cosmo from Rosegreen emerging the winner.

Tipp FM breakfast show presenter Andrew Looby – along with sidekick Bailey – spoke to Cosmo’s owner Leona Cahill this morning.