Worker at Fethard plant tests positive for Covid-19

Management at the Ribworld meat processing plant in Fethard say that one staff member is in self-isolation after a positive test for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Karro Food Limited, which owns Ribworld, has informed Tipp FM that it subsequently sent “all possible contacts of the affected worker for testing” last Saturday, all of whom returned negative results.

The company says that the original confirmed case was identified through contact tracing before eventually testing positive for Covid-19.

The company goes on to say it subsequently implemented its own internal tracking procedure, in collaboration with the HSE, which led to them identifying and testing any possible close contacts.